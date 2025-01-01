Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins are preparing as if Tyler Huntley will start Sunday against the New York Jets, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Tua Tagovailoa missed last week's win over the Cleveland Browns with a hip injury. Huntley started in place of Tagovailoa, throwing for 225 yards and a touchdown, scoring another touchdown on the ground.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, McDaniel didn't officially name Huntley as the starter for Sunday's game but said Tagovailoa would be limited at Wednesday's practice.

He also hinted at the possibility of Tagovailoa playing if his hip injury heals by the end of the week.

"I'm approaching it as if I think [Huntley is] starting today," McDaniel. "As a team, I think it's very easy for us to adjust as the week progresses. But I think we have to approach it a certain way.

"That's an easy adjustment that we're definitely open-minded to, considering our timeline last week."

Tagovailoa was a limited participant in all of Miami's practices last week and was initially listed as questionable to play against the Browns. He was downgraded to doubtful the day before the game, however, and ruled out Sunday afternoon.

McDaniel said team doctors advised him that Tagovailoa's injury was "not safe at all" to play on, despite the quarterback's willingness to play through the pain.

He also told reporters Monday that Huntley would take a majority of the first-team snaps at practice this week.

Sunday's game is critical for the Dolphins; with a win over the Jets and a Denver Broncos loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dolphins would make their third straight postseason.

If they clinch a playoff berth, the Dolphins would face the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round.