Colts QB Anthony Richardson reveals he was dealing with severe back pain and "could barely even walk" before missing Week 17. (0:20)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson revealed Wednesday that he was dealing with severe back pain stemming from spasms ahead of Indianapolis' Week 17 game, saying he "could barely even walk" at one point.

"Last week was tough and I couldn't even stand up on Tuesday, could barely even walk, [had to] crawl around the house," Richardson said. "But I'm here, I'm standing now. If I can do anything in my power to get on the field, I'm going to do it."

Richardson missed each of the Colts' three practices last week and was initially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. That report was updated on Saturday, ruling Richardson out of the game, with a team source finally revealing that what coach Shane Steichen had previously described as "soreness" was actually spasms.

Richardson said back issues are not new for him, but he'd never experienced anything at this level. He said no surgical procedures are expected to be necessary as he and doctors learn how to navigate the issue.

"It might be chronic, but there's plenty ways to prevent it going on in the future," he said. "Now that I know what it is, I can find certain ways to stay out of a certain position, just make sure I'm healthy."

He added: "I've been dealing with stuff like this since about eighth grade, but it's never been this severe. It was definitely a little scary last week, not being able to move. But, like I said, I'm standing up now and I'm looking forward to playing this week if I can."

The Colts lost Sunday to the New York Giants, a loss that eliminated them from playoff contention. They conclude the season with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in which Richardson hopes to play.

But his availability remains in doubt until he returns to practice. The Colts conducted a walk-through on Wednesday -- Richardson was listed as a non-participant -- and will practice on Thursday.

"It's a disc thing that's been there for a while," Richardson said. "I guess it got triggered the wrong way last week and did what it did."

As to questions about his toughness or durability, Richardson said "everybody's got their own opinion."

"I'm not mad at it," he said. "I have missed games through the injuries, so there's enough information for them to go out there and say stuff like that. But it is what it is. It's a tough league. You've got to be tough to go out there and play through injuries and fight through certain things and I try my best to do so when I can."