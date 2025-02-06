Marcus Spears, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark break down how the Jets hiring Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator affects Aaron Rodgers' status with team. (1:40)

Why new Jets OC hire means there's 'zero percent chance' Rodgers stays in New York (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who assisted the New York Jets in their searches for a GM and head coach, has accepted a full-time position with the organization.

Spielman will be the senior football adviser, he announced Thursday on his CBS Sports podcast "With the First Pick."

"Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are the final decisionmakers," Spielman said of the new coach and GM, respectively. "I'm just there as their sounding board."

Spielman was part of The 33rd Team, a media and technology company hired by the Jets to compile and vet candidates. Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, who founded The 33rd Team, teamed with Spielman during the process. Both Tannenbaum and Spielman participated in the interviews; the Jets interviewed 31 candidates for both positions.

Spielman, 62, replaces Phil Savage, who will remain as a consultant. Savage finished the season as the interim GM after Joe Douglas was fired in November.

"Right now, my biggest project is trying to rebuild the football operation side of things," Spielman said. "There's a lot of changes going on up there. I kind of feel honored and privileged that they called me to be part of it going forward."

Spielman can be a resource to Mougey, who has no GM experience. Previously, Mougey was the Denver Broncos' assistant GM and worked alongside GM George Paton, who happens to be a Spielman protégé. Paton was Spielman's right-hand man for several years in Minnesota, where Spielman served as the GM from 2012 to 2021.

The Jets are in the midst of a front-office shake up. On Thursday, Mougey parted ways two longtime executives, co-director of player personnel Greg Nejmeh and senior director of football strategy Dave Socie. Mougey replaced Nejmeh with former Broncos scout Rob Paton, George's nephew.

Spielman said he will eventually get involved in free agency and the draft, but he emphasized that he will have a supporting role.

"I don't need to make the decisions; I don't want to make the decisions anymore," he said. "I really don't. I had my day in the sun -- the good and the bad. What I enjoy the most is sharing experiences."

Spielman said he will report to the Jets' facility next week but will work remotely for the most part.