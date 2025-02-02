Marcus Spears, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark break down how the Jets hiring Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator affects Aaron Rodgers' status with team. (1:40)

Why new Jets OC hire means there's 'zero percent chance' Rodgers stays in New York (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn continued to build his offensive staff, adding two key assistants Sunday -- Scott Turner and Charles London.

The Jets are hiring Turner as their passing-game coordinator, the NFL Network reported. He spent the past two seasons in the same position with the Las Vegas Raiders, becoming the interim offensive coordinator for the final eight games of the 2024 season.

London, who served as the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach in 2024, will have the same job with the Jets, a source confirmed to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

On Friday, the Jets hired former Detroit Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand as their offensive coordinator. He has no previous connection to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Neither do Turner and London, which could factor into whether Rodgers, 41, returns to the Jets.

Rodgers is undecided on whether to play in 2025. At the same time, the Jets have been noncommittal on the future Hall of Famer.

Engstrand has no NFL playcalling experience, which is why Glenn wanted to add an experienced coach such as Turner, 42, who was the Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and playcaller under Ron Rivera from 2020 to 2022. Washington struggled on offense during Turner's tenure, finishing 25th, 23rd and 24th, respectively, in scoring.

Turner, the son of longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, went to the Raiders in 2023 to work under Josh McDaniels, who was fired during that season. Turner was retained by Antonio Pierce and was promoted to interim offensive coordinator when Luke Getsy was fired nine games into last season. With Turner calling plays, the Raiders went 2-6 and averaged only 18 points per game, 26th in the league, over that span.

Turner replaces passing-game coordinator Todd Downing, who became the playcaller in Week 6 when coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was stripped of the responsibility. Neither Downing nor Hackett, Rodgers' closest confidant on the team, will be back. Downing also was the de facto quarterbacks coach.