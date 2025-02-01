New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson joins Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" to discuss how he plans to take the franchise forward. (1:20)

CHICAGO -- Eric Bieniemy is headed back to the NFL.

The longtime NFL assistant coach is being hired by the Chicago Bears to coach running backs, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Bieniemy, 55, spent the 2024 season as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for UCLA. It was his second stint with the Bruins and second college football program where he served on staff (Colorado from 2001-02 and 2011-12).

Bieniemy's most recent NFL job was as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders in 2023. He previously won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and spent the 2013 to 2022 seasons in Kansas City where he overlapped with Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Bieniemy also was the running backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010. Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren was on staff in Minnesota at the time as the Vikings executive vice president of legal affairs and chief administrative officer.

The veteran coach is the second former coordinator who has been added to coach Ben Johnson's staff in Chicago. The Bears hired Dennis Allen as their defensive coordinator, a role he held in New Orleans from 2015 to 2021 before he was named the Saints' head coach.

CBS Sports first reported news of Bieniemy's hire.