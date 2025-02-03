Open Extended Reactions

Noah Lyles made sure to troll Tyreek Hill after winning the 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday.

Seconds after finishing the race, Lyles pulled out a sign that read: "Tyreek could never," referring to the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver.

It prompted a reaction from Hill on X.

Get a load of this guy 😂 https://t.co/alv1g5z6aK — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 3, 2025

Lyles' actions mark the latest chapter in a back-and-forth between the gold medalist and Hill.

Following the Paris Olympics in August, the Dolphins receiver said he would beat the gold medalist in a race, trolling Lyles. Hill encouraged Lyles to sign a contract for a 50-yard race. A month later, the track star said on "SportsCenter" that the two were in talks to run a 60-yard race. However, nothing has come to fruition yet.

In a postrace interview on NBC, Lyles reaffirmed his callout when explaining his bib.

"I think this [message] says it all. When you're ready to actually put some words down and you actually ready to race, see me," he said. "I'm right here. I ain't going nowhere. But all I know is your football season is over, you ain't got no excuse now."

Lyles seems to have grabbed Hill's attention again, though it's unclear if a race will come together now that the NFL season is nearing its conclusion.