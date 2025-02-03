        <
          Noah Lyles trolls Tyreek Hill after New Balance Indoor Grand Prix win

          Noah Lyles holds a sign that reads "Tyreek could never" after winning the men's 60m in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
          • Anthony GharibFeb 3, 2025, 01:34 AM

          Noah Lyles made sure to troll Tyreek Hill after winning the 60-meter final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday.

          Seconds after finishing the race, Lyles pulled out a sign that read: "Tyreek could never," referring to the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver.

          It prompted a reaction from Hill on X.

          Lyles' actions mark the latest chapter in a back-and-forth between the gold medalist and Hill.

          Following the Paris Olympics in August, the Dolphins receiver said he would beat the gold medalist in a race, trolling Lyles. Hill encouraged Lyles to sign a contract for a 50-yard race. A month later, the track star said on "SportsCenter" that the two were in talks to run a 60-yard race. However, nothing has come to fruition yet.

          In a postrace interview on NBC, Lyles reaffirmed his callout when explaining his bib.

          "I think this [message] says it all. When you're ready to actually put some words down and you actually ready to race, see me," he said. "I'm right here. I ain't going nowhere. But all I know is your football season is over, you ain't got no excuse now."

          Lyles seems to have grabbed Hill's attention again, though it's unclear if a race will come together now that the NFL season is nearing its conclusion.