Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has taken aim at Noah Lyles, challenging the 100-meter Olympic gold medalist to a race on social media Sunday.

The speedy Hill apparently wasn't impressed with Lyles' win in the men's 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 4, and he took exception on the "Up & Adams" podcast Monday to Lyles saying Super Bowl champions were not "world champions" -- a dig the sprinter previously leveled at NBA champions as well.

Hill took to social media Sunday and encouraged Lyles to sign a contract to compete against him in a 50-yard dash.

"Sign the contract and lock in that 50 yard race ..." Hill wrote.

Hill's challenge came on the heels of Lyles calling out the Dolphins wideout on "Nightcap" with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson in an episode that was posted Saturday.

"Tyreek is just chasing clout," Lyles said. "Anytime someone fast comes up, he would try to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would've showed up like DK Metcalf. And the man raced in the 60 meters this year in the Masters division. The man dodges smoke. I don't got time for that.

"He's challenging me. We're racing in the 100, we can race. If he's truly serious about it. If he's truly serious about it, and I'm not talking about you're just talking on the internet ... you'll see me on the track."

Lyles also trolled Hill during an NBC Sports interview Friday by claiming he didn't know who he was.

Hill said on the "Up & Adams" podcast that he would be able to beat Lyles in a race.

"I'm not going to beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles," Hill said.

Hill, who was a two-time state track champion as a high schooler, showed off his track speed in March 2023 by winning the 60-meter sprint at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in 6.7 seconds.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.