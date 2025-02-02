Budda Baker picks off quarterback Drake Maye and takes it to the house vs. the AFC. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The past three Pro Bowl Games have made one thing unmistakably clear: The NFC has a knack for flag football.

One week before the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs attempt a Super Bowl three-peat, the NFC completed a three-peat of its own in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, topping the AFC 76-63 after the completion of all events, including a 56-50 win in Sunday's flag football game.

The NFC has won all three years in the flag football format that began with the February 2023 event.

On Sunday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff -- who started the game -- won offensive MVP after completing 10 of 11 pass attempts for 126 yards and three touchdowns, getting the AFC off to a fast start.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., playing in his first Pro Bowl, was named defensive MVP after he picked off New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and scored on an 8-yard return.

The flag format has seemingly increased the competitiveness of the event, seeing as how players harbor fewer fears about sustaining injuries than they did under the longtime tackle football version of the Pro Bowl.

But not to be overlooked was a particular incentive.

"We were trying to win," Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said. "They told us what the prize was, and I was like, 'We might need to do a little bit more.' So, that's what we did."

Robinson was referring to the $92,000 in prize money awarded to each member of the winning conference team. Members of the losing team receive $46,000.

After years of uncertainty about the game's future because of the lack of intensity in the tackle format, the Pro Bowl seems to have found a viable path forward, according to league officials. Players also support moving forward with the flag football approach.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, who has played both tackle and flag football in the Pro Bowl, was clear which he prefers.

"I like this more just because it gives the fans a chance to see our faces and just kind of see who we are off the field," he said. "And we compete, but we keep it very civil."

Said Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold: "I think [flag] is really fun, especially after the season when guys have been kind of chilling for three weeks. It's good to just ease into a game of flag football."

In Sunday's skills events -- a continuation of Thursday night's skills show -- the NFC won the relay race and tug of war competitions, while the AFC won the "punt perfect" event.