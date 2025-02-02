NFL Pro Bowl 101: History and notable records

Open Extended Reactions

The NFL Pro Bowl has had several iterations over the years. The league's annual star-studded exhibition was first held on Jan. 15, 1939, as the NFL All-Star Game, pitting the league's champion -- the 1938 New York Giants -- against a team of All-Stars. The first official Pro Bowl was played on Jan. 14, 1951, with the top players in the American/Eastern Conference taking on the best in the National/Western Conference. Cleveland Browns quarterback Otto Graham was named the MVP.

When the AFL and NFL merged in 1970, the exhibition was named the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, matching the top players from the league's two respective conferences.

While the NFL experimented with a nonconference format from 2014 through 2016, the game largely had the same format until 2023. The NFL changed the Pro Bowl to the Pro Bowl Games that year, making it a weeklong skills competition with a noncontact flag football game closing out the week on Sunday.

Eli Manning and the NFC took home their third straight victory against Peyton Manning and the AFC during the 2025 flag football game.

Here's a closer look at some of the event's notable all-time records:

Who has the most career Pro Bowl selections?

Tom Brady has the most career Pro Bowl selections, with 15 in his career, which spanned from 2000 to 2022. Brady had 14 selections while playing for the New England Patriots and one as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Who is the oldest player to make the Pro Bowl?

Tom Brady (2021) and John Carney (2008) are tied for the oldest player to earn a Pro Bowl selection. Both players were 44 years old during their respective seasons.

Who is the youngest player to start the Pro Bowl?

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the youngest player to start a Pro Bowl at 22 years, 2 months and 5 days old. Smith-Schuster earned his lone Pro Bowl selection in 2018 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who is the youngest quarterback to make the Pro Bowl?

Jameis Winston is the youngest quarterback to earn a Pro Bowl selection. Winston was 21 years old when he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie for the Buccaneers during the 2015 season.

Which team has the most Pro Bowl selections in a season?

The 2019 Baltimore Ravens and 1973 Miami Dolphins each had a record 12 players selected to the Pro Bowl. (The 2007 Dallas Cowboys wound up with 13 players in the Pro Bowl following a number of replacements.)

Who has the most career touchdowns in the Pro Bowl?

Larry Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler for the Arizona Cardinals from 2004 to 2020, had a Pro Bowl-record eight touchdowns in his career.

Who has the most touchdowns in a Pro Bowl game?

Brandon Marshall had four touchdowns in the 2012 Pro Bowl as a member of the Dolphins, the most in a single Pro Bowl game. Marshall was a six-time Pro Bowler from 2006 to 2018.

Who has the most career points in the Pro Bowl?

David Akers had 57 career points in the Pro Bowl, the most of any player. Akers, who was a six-time Pro Bowler from 1998 to 2013, made a record 11 field goals and a record 24 PATs over his Pro Bowl career.

Who has the most passing yards in a Pro Bowl game?

Peyton Manning had 342 passing yards in the 2004 Pro Bowl as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Manning was a 14-time Pro Bowler in his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2015.

Who has the most rushing yards in a Pro Bowl game?

Marshall Faulk had 180 rushing yards in the 1995 Pro Bowl as a member of the Colts, the most in a single Pro Bowl game. Faulk was a seven-time Pro Bowler in his career, which spanned from 1994 to 2005.

Who has the most receiving yards in a Pro Bowl game?

Randy Moss had 212 receiving yards in the 2000 Pro Bowl as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, the most in a single Pro Bowl game. Moss was a six-time Pro Bowler in his career, which spanned from 1998 to 2012.

What's the record for most points scored by a team in a Pro Bowl?

The NFC scored a record 64 points in a 64-59 win over the AFC in the 2024 Pro Bowl game. The 123 combined points are the most in Pro Bowl history.

