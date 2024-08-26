What are the longest field goals in NFL history?

Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a 90.2 career field goal percentage. The five-time first-team All-Pro solidified his position among the all-time greats with an NFL-record 66-yard field goal inside the Detroit Lions' Ford Field in 2021. Tucker's blast bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights to lift the Ravens to a 19-17 victory.

While Tucker sits on the NFL's kicking throne, there are many coming for his spot. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey matched Tucker's 66-yarder in the first half of the Cowboys' 2024 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. While Aubrey's kick didn't count in the NFL record book, it showed Tucker's No. 1 spot isn't exactly safe.

Here's a look at the longest field goals in NFL history:

66 yards

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens - 2021

64 yards

Matt Prater, Denver Broncos - 2013

63 yards

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2019

Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers - 2018

David Akers, San Francisco 49ers - 2012

Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders - 2011

Jason Elam, Denver Broncos - 1998

Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints - 1970

62 yards

Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals - 2023

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs - 2022

Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals - 2021

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2019

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2018

Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots - 2017

Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2006

61 yards

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles - 2023

Joey Slye, Washington Commanders - 2023

Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings - 2022

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans - 2021

Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos - 2021

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks - 2020

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles - 2017

Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams - 2015

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens - 2013

Jay Feely, Arizona Cardinals - 2012

Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders - 2009

60 yards

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys - 2023

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs - 2023

Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams - 2022

Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints - 2022

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2022

Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals - 2016

Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams - 2012

Dan Carpenter, Miami Dolphins - 2010

Rob Bironas, Tennessee Titans - 2006

Morten Andersen, New Orleans Saints - 1991

Steve Cox, Cleveland Browns - 1984

What is the longest field goal in NFL playoff history?

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano hit a 58-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints in their 2018 wild-card game, tying Pete Stoyanovich (Miami Dolphins, 1991) for the longest field goal in NFL postseason history.

What is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history?

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Butker's 57-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

