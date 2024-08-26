What are the longest field goals in NFL history?

Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a 90.2 career field goal percentage. The five-time first-team All-Pro solidified his position among the all-time greats with an NFL-record 66-yard field goal inside the Detroit Lions' Ford Field in 2021. Tucker's blast bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights to lift the Ravens to a 19-17 victory.
While Tucker sits on the NFL's kicking throne, there are many coming for his spot. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey matched Tucker's 66-yarder in the first half of the Cowboys' 2024 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. While Aubrey's kick didn't count in the NFL record book, it showed Tucker's No. 1 spot isn't exactly safe.
Here's a look at the longest field goals in NFL history:
66 yards
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens - 2021
64 yards
Matt Prater, Denver Broncos - 2013
63 yards
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2019
Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers - 2018
David Akers, San Francisco 49ers - 2012
Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders - 2011
Jason Elam, Denver Broncos - 1998
Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints - 1970
62 yards
Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals - 2023
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs - 2022
Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals - 2021
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2019
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2018
Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots - 2017
Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2006
61 yards
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles - 2023
Joey Slye, Washington Commanders - 2023
Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings - 2022
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans - 2021
Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos - 2021
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks - 2020
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles - 2017
Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams - 2015
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens - 2013
Jay Feely, Arizona Cardinals - 2012
Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders - 2009
60 yards
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys - 2023
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs - 2023
Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams - 2022
Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints - 2022
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2022
Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals - 2016
Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams - 2012
Dan Carpenter, Miami Dolphins - 2010
Rob Bironas, Tennessee Titans - 2006
Morten Andersen, New Orleans Saints - 1991
Steve Cox, Cleveland Browns - 1984
What is the longest field goal in NFL playoff history?
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano hit a 58-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints in their 2018 wild-card game, tying Pete Stoyanovich (Miami Dolphins, 1991) for the longest field goal in NFL postseason history.
What is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history?
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Butker's 57-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.
