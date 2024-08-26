        <
          What are the longest field goals in NFL history?

          Kansas City Chiefs' kicker Harrison Butker completed the longest field goal in Super Bowl history in 2024. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Aug 26, 2024, 01:55 PM

          Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with a 90.2 career field goal percentage. The five-time first-team All-Pro solidified his position among the all-time greats with an NFL-record 66-yard field goal inside the Detroit Lions' Ford Field in 2021. Tucker's blast bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights to lift the Ravens to a 19-17 victory.

          While Tucker sits on the NFL's kicking throne, there are many coming for his spot. Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey matched Tucker's 66-yarder in the first half of the Cowboys' 2024 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. While Aubrey's kick didn't count in the NFL record book, it showed Tucker's No. 1 spot isn't exactly safe.

          Here's a look at the longest field goals in NFL history:

          66 yards

          Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens - 2021

          64 yards

          Matt Prater, Denver Broncos - 2013

          63 yards

          Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2019

          Graham Gano, Carolina Panthers - 2018

          David Akers, San Francisco 49ers - 2012

          Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders - 2011

          Jason Elam, Denver Broncos - 1998

          Tom Dempsey, New Orleans Saints - 1970

          62 yards

          Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals - 2023

          Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs - 2022

          Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals - 2021

          Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2019

          Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2018

          Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots - 2017

          Matt Bryant, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2006

          61 yards

          Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles - 2023

          Joey Slye, Washington Commanders - 2023

          Greg Joseph, Minnesota Vikings - 2022

          Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans - 2021

          Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos - 2021

          Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks - 2020

          Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles - 2017

          Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams - 2015

          Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens - 2013

          Jay Feely, Arizona Cardinals - 2012

          Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders - 2009

          60 yards

          Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys - 2023

          Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs - 2023

          Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams - 2022

          Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints - 2022

          Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys - 2022

          Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals - 2016

          Greg Zuerlein, St. Louis Rams - 2012

          Dan Carpenter, Miami Dolphins - 2010

          Rob Bironas, Tennessee Titans - 2006

          Morten Andersen, New Orleans Saints - 1991

          Steve Cox, Cleveland Browns - 1984

          What is the longest field goal in NFL playoff history?

          Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano hit a 58-yard field goal against the New Orleans Saints in their 2018 wild-card game, tying Pete Stoyanovich (Miami Dolphins, 1991) for the longest field goal in NFL postseason history.

          What is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history?

          Kansas City Chiefs kicker Butker's 57-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII is the longest field goal in Super Bowl history.

