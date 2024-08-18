The Cowboys end the first half in style with a Brandon Aubrey 66-yard field goal. (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey knew immediately that he caught the ball well off his right foot.

Aubrey's 66-yard field goal in the Cowboys' 27-12 preseason win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night would have equaled the NFL record set by Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens on 2021.

"Just kind of feels like nothing's quite there," Aubrey said. "Got a little bounce off of your foot, that it sticks onto your foot for like a fraction of a second and then it goes. It kind of shoots off, jumps off your foot. And you know right off the bat it was a good, clean hit."

In last week's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, Aubrey's 65-yard attempt was wide and potentially a little short. After the game, coach Mike McCarthy contemplated giving Aubrey a chance at a 72-yarder earlier in the drive but said, "Bones wasn't feeling it," referring to special teams coordinator John Fassel.

Trey Lance set up Aubrey's 66-yarder with a 20-yard run, alertly going to the ground with three seconds left at the Las Vegas 48.

Last year, Aubrey, a former first-round pick by Toronto FC in MLS who only started kicking a few years ago before landing with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL, led the NFL in scoring with 157 points.

He made 36-of-38 field goal tries last season, including a record 35 straight to start a career. From 50 yards plus, he was 10-of-10, including a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"It's a great weapon to have when you just got to get to the 50," McCarthy said.

The kick landed in the net, but it is not clear how far it would have been good from. According to Next Gen Stats, the kick had a field-goal probability of 8%.

"Looked like it had plenty left, that's for sure," McCarthy said.

Said Aubrey, "I'm not entirely sure. From back there it's kinda tough to see."

Aubrey could tell in pregame warmups the ball was flying pretty good inside Allegiant Stadium.

"Coming out here, there's no wind, perfect conditions, nice grass field with a little bit of elevation, being in Vegas," he said. "It's a good place to play."

Maybe it's new dad strength, too.

Minutes after the Cowboys' lost to the Rams, Aubrey was on a jog to Los Angeles International Airport for a flight home because his wife, Jenn, was about to give birth to their son, Colton.

"The game ended at like 4:39 and I was at the terminal at 5:15 pretty much," Aubrey said. "I got out there. ... I got home at like 12:30 a.m. and we left for the hospital at 4:30. Not a lot of time. That was no sleep, then followed by obviously no sleep the next couple of days. Just catching up and recovering."

Aubrey returned to Oxnard, California, for training camp in time for Thursday's practice.

"It's been hectic," he said. "It's been tiring. But, you know, it's been life changing and exciting. Probably, I would say, the best week of my life."

When Aubrey returns home from training camp on Thursday, he will have the football and his right cleat as presents for his son.

"The shoe's about ready to go anyway, so time to retire it," he said.

So what is Aubrey's longest kick he has made?

"Messing around on my own? 70 [yards]," he said.

In the regular season, McCarthy might not mess around after Saturday's showing.