The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off the second week of the 2024 NFL preseason on Thursday with a win over the New England Patriots. The rest of the league will continue with matchups on Saturday and Sunday (full schedule below).

Week 2 of the preseason often serves as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. Our NFL Nation reporters tell you what you need to know from each game as we head toward cut-down day on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Thursday's game

Eagles: Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offensive starters got the night off. A handful of regulars saw action on defense, meanwhile, as defensive coordinator Vic Fangio continued to sort through the competition at a couple of key spots, including linebacker and cornerback. Several linebackers helped their cause against the Patriots. Zack Baun, who has seen most of the first-team reps this summer alongside Devin White, showed good pursuit to stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson for no gain early in the first quarter. Nakobe Dean spent much of his night in the New England backfield and finished with a team-high five tackles.

There were positive developments at edge rusher as well. Nolan Smith Jr., a first-round pick in 2023, registered his second sack of the preseason. Free agent acquisition Bryce Huff was mostly a pass rush specialist during his time with the Jets, creating uncertainty as to whether he could be a three-down player. Time will tell on that, but he made a good read to shut down a short pass to the right side in the first quarter and recorded three tackles in limited action. -- Tim McManus

Next game: vs. Vikings (Saturday, Aug. 24, 1 p.m. ET)

Patriots: Rookie quarterback Drake Maye played in four series over two quarters -- totaling 25 snaps -- and the results (albeit against Eagles backups) sparked hope for the Patriots' future. After playing just one series last week, Maye helped lead the offense to 10 points -- a 51-yard Joey Slye field goal and then a 4-yard TD run from himself. He entered at the start of the second quarter in place of starter Jacoby Brissett (3 series, 3-of-7 for 17 yards, 1 interception).

Maye's stat line -- 6-of-11 for 47 yards, in addition to 15 yards on 4 carries -- didn't necessarily reflect the calmness of his performance as he patiently went through his progressions. For example, he delivered a pinpoint deep ball in the third quarter to diving rookie wide receiver Javon Baker that was dropped. Had that connection been made -- and Maye couldn't have thrown it any better -- it would have been a headline play. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: at Commanders (Sunday, Aug. 25, 8 p.m. ET)

