KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes hinted during the week that he wanted to throw a behind-the-back pass during a game. He delivered during Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mahomes went behind the back to Travis Kelce for an 8-yard gain and a first down on Mahomes' last drive of the game before he was pulled in favor of backup Carson Wentz late in the first quarter.
MAHOMES BEHIND THE BACK 🫢— NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2024
Mahomes recently completed a behind-the-back pass to running back Isiah Pacheco in a Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice and said afterward he would like to try one in a game.
"There definitely is a possibility of it,'' Mahomes said this week. "If you do it, it's got to work.''
Mahomes said coach Andy Reid has been urging Mahomes to throw a behind-the-back pass for some time.
"I'm telling you, he's all for it,'' Mahomes said. "It's me that's the one that's hesitant to do it in a game.''