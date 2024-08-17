Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes hinted during the week that he wanted to throw a behind-the-back pass during a game. He delivered during Saturday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes went behind the back to Travis Kelce for an 8-yard gain and a first down on Mahomes' last drive of the game before he was pulled in favor of backup Carson Wentz late in the first quarter.

Mahomes recently completed a behind-the-back pass to running back Isiah Pacheco in a Kansas City Chiefs training camp practice and said afterward he would like to try one in a game.

"There definitely is a possibility of it,'' Mahomes said this week. "If you do it, it's got to work.''

Mahomes said coach Andy Reid has been urging Mahomes to throw a behind-the-back pass for some time.

"I'm telling you, he's all for it,'' Mahomes said. "It's me that's the one that's hesitant to do it in a game.''