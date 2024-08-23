Bears DB Douglas Coleman III exits the game by ambulance at the start of the second half. (0:20)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chicago Bears defensive back Douglas Coleman III was hospitalized after suffering an injury while making a tackle during Thursday night's 34-21 preseason win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The injury occurred on the first play from scrimmage in the second half when Coleman tackled Kansas City's Cornell Powell near the Chiefs' sideline.

As players from both teams gathered around him on the field, Coleman was placed by medical personnel on a stabilizing board and then a stretcher. His face mask was removed but not his helmet. Then he was put into the back of a Kansas City Fire Department ambulance and taken from the field.

Speaking after the game, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Coleman did have movement in his limbs, even giving a thumbs-up to players and coaches before he was carted off the field. He was taken to a local hospital for additional evaluation.

The team didn't have any further updates beyond that.

Coleman, 26, played the past two seasons with the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks. He played in college at Texas Tech and began his pro career in 2020 with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.