When analyzing NFL rosters, it's important to remember that it's all relative. It's easy to say a team is in "good shape" or "loaded" at a particular position, but the fact is each unit is only as good as its relative strength compared to the league's other 31 teams.

That might seem like common sense, but you'd be surprised what you can learn and how your opinions can be adjusted by ranking each positional unit from all 32 teams. This is a project I've done (and kept updated) each of the past several offseasons, which has led to many interesting revelations, including the breakouts of teams such as the 2017 Jaguars, 2020 Buccaneers, 2022 Eagles and 2023 Dolphins.

Here are position-by-position unit rankings for all 32 teams in 2024, covering 10 key offensive and defensive groups. At the end, there is an overall ranking, which is a weighted consensus based on positional importance. (For example, being elite at quarterback is obviously more important in today's game than being elite at running back.) I also included brief outlooks on the best and shakiest units for each position, as well as intriguing groups worth keeping a close eye on. Note that these are 2024 rankings rather than long-term outlooks.

Let's take a look, starting at quarterback.

Quarterback