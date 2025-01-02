2025 NFL Pro Bowl AFC, NFC rosters: The league's top players

Open Extended Reactions

The rosters are set for the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games, and the Baltimore Ravens lead the way with nine players chosen. Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are among the selections for the Ravens.

The Detroit Lions had seven players make the roster and the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each have six.

The Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are not represented.

The Pro Bowl Games roster is determined by a combination of votes from fans, coaches and players.

The Pro Bowl Games include a weeklong skills competition and a 7-on-7 flag football game scheduled for Feb. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida (ABC/ESPN).

Here's a team-by-team look at the players chosen for this season's games, with the number of times each player has been honored:

Pro Bowlers: QB Josh Allen (3), LT Dion Dawkins (4)

Allen's selection is no surprise as he has produced his best season to date. He has set a variety of records in his seventh year, including leading the Bills offense to 30-plus points in 12 games, tied for the second most in NFL history. Instrumental to Allen and the offense's performance is the play of the offensive line, highlighted by Dawkins' selection. Allen has taken the fewest sacks (14) of his career and among quarterbacks who have played 16 games, while the line has helped running back James Cook to achieve a 15-rushing touchdown season.

Did you know? This is the second consecutive year the Bills have had only two players initially selected for the Pro Bowl, despite winning 11-plus games and the AFC East both seasons. -- Alaina Getezenberg

Pro Bowlers: None

After a statistically unremarkable season, the Dolphins' representation at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games should come as no surprise. Four players -- Siran Neal, Alec Ingold, Jason Sanders and Jonnu Smith -- finished in the top 10 of their respective positions in fan voting, but they were not selected. The Dolphins' leading rusher, De'Von Achane ranks 12th in the AFC in rushing yards (fourth in total yards), while leading receiver, Tyreek Hill, ranks 12th in receiving yards. Defensively, despite an impactful age-38 season, Calais Campbell was not selected to the initial roster, nor was Pro Bowl mainstay Jalen Ramsey.

Did you know? This is the first time the Dolphins did not have any players selected to the Pro Bowl since 2020, when kicker Jason Sanders was a first-team All-Pro, but not a Pro Bowler. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Pro Bowlers: ST Brenden Schooler (1)

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Schooler has a team-leading nine special teams tackles and consistently draws double-team attention. Earlier this season, Dolphins special teams coach Danny Crossman compared the attention given to Schooler -- who blocked a punt against Miami in early October -- to how an offense might approach a defensive player like the Raiders' Maxx Crosby. "Great players still find a way to make plays," he said. CB Christian Gonzalez was the only other Patriots player worthy of consideration.

Did you know? With one tackle in the finale against the Bills, Schooler will become the first player to start his career with at least three consecutive seasons of 10-plus special teams tackles since Tyler Matakevich (2016-21). -- Mike Reiss

Pro Bowlers: None

The Jets were shut out for the first time since 2021, no surprise given the way their season has gone. Their top candidate was Garrett Wilson, second among all wide receivers with 97 receptions, but it's tough to break through on a four-win team. CB Sauce Gardner, who made it in his first two seasons, had a down year by his standards. DT Quinnen Williams, another two-time selection, has not been as disruptive as previous years.

Did you know? The Jets have gone nine straight years without a Pro Bowl selection on offense. The last one was WR Brandon Marshall in 2015. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: WR Zay Flowers (1), FS Kyle Hamilton (2), RB Derrick Henry (5), CB Marlon Humphrey (4), QB Lamar Jackson, (4), C Tyler Linderbaum (2), DT Nnamdi Madubuike (2), FB Patrick Ricard (5), MLB Roquan Smith (3)

The Ravens had nine players make the Pro Bowl, the team's most since 2019 when Baltimore had 13. Five of the Ravens' selections come from the NFL's No. 1 offense. Jackson reached the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career after throwing for a franchise-record 39 touchdown passes. Henry makes the Pro Bowl in his first season in Baltimore where he leads the AFC with 1,783 yards rushing. On defense, Hamilton joins Ed Reed as the only Ravens defensive backs to earn multiple Pro Bowl nods within the first three years of a career.

Did you know? Flowers is the first Ravens player to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the team's 29-year history. Other Ravens wide receivers like Jermaine Lewis and Jacoby Jones have reached the Pro Bowl as returners. A first-round pick in 2023, Flowers produced a career-high 1,047 receiving yards this season to become the first Ravens player to record a 1,000-yard receiving season within the first two years of his career. He also became the fastest in franchise history to reach 100 career receptions (21 games). -- Jamison Hensley

Pro Bowlers: WR Ja'Marr Chase (4); DE Trey Hendrickson (4); QB Joe Burrow (2)

With 359 passing yards in the regular-season finale, Burrow could become the fifth quarterback this century to have 5,000 passing yards and more than 40 touchdowns in a single season. Chase is also having an all-time year. He is positioned to become the fifth player since the AFL-NFL merger to win the receiving triple crown (first in receiving yards, receptions, receiving touchdowns). Chase could have the single-season franchise records in all three categories, too. Hendrickson has continued his tear. He is tied for the lead league in sacks entering Week 18 with 14.

Did you know? Chase and Hendrickson are the 11th and 12th players in franchise history to be four-time Pro Bowlers. -- Ben Baby

Pro Bowlers: DE Myles Garrett (6), CB Denzel Ward (4), WR Jerry Jeudy (1)

Garrett and Ward have been perennial Pro Bowlers and received the honor again, despite a disappointing three-win season. Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, is tied for the league lead with 14 sacks. Ward leads the NFL with a career-high 19 pass breakups. Despite catching passes from three different quarterbacks, Jeudy had a breakout year in his first season in Cleveland, recording career highs in receptions (84) and receiving yards (1,166). He took off in the second half of the season, totaling 900 receiving yards since Week 8.

Did you know? Garrett's six Pro Bowl selections are the most by a Browns defensive player and tied with guard Joel Bitonio for the fourth most in team history, behind only OT Joe Thomas (10), RB Jim Brown (9) and OT/K Lou Groza (9). -- Daniel Oyefusi

Pro Bowlers: OLB T.J. Watt (7); DL Cameron Heyward (7); K Chris Boswell (2); S Minkah Fitzpatrick (5)

With one of the best units in the league, it's no surprise the Steelers landed three defensive players on the Pro Bowl roster. And with 12 made field goals of 50 yards or more, it's even less of a surprise that Boswell landed his first roster spot since 2017. Though Watt doesn't have the same sack numbers as in previous seasons, he's still incredibly valuable to the Steelers and was voted the team's MVP for the fifth time. Coming off an injury-shortened 2023, Heyward is also in the midst of one his most productive seasons. The 35-year-old has eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed. And though Fitzpatrick has only one interception in the past two seasons, he's still a vital part of the Steelers' secondary and a fan favorite.

Did you know? The Steelers haven't had an offensive player selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster since the 2020 season when both guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey earned spots. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: RB Joe Mixon (2), WR Nico Collins (1), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (1), LT Laremy Tunsil (5)

Collins is fourth in receiving yards per game (88) and is just shy of 1,000 yards after suffering a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five games. Mixon is ninth in rushing yards per game (76.4) and had six straight road games with at least 100 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown -- surpassing Tiki Barber (2004) and Derrick Henry (2020), according to Elias Sports. Stingley was a Pro Bowl snub in 2023, but this year he broke through as he was tied for sixth in interceptions (5). Tunsil has continued performing like one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Among left tackles with at least 300 pass-block snaps, he's tied for the fourth-lowest sack percentage (0.4).

Did you know? Tunsil's fifth selection with the Texans ties him with defensive end J.J. Watt for the second-most Pro Bowl selections in team history, trailing Hall of Famer Andre Johnson (seven). -- DJ Bien-Aime

Pro Bowlers: G Quenton Nelson (7), RB Jonathan Taylor (2), LB Zaire Franklin (1)

Nelson continues on his Hall of Fame trajectory, becoming the first Colts player since QB Peyton Manning to make seven straight Pro Bowls. He reestablished himself as a dominant player this season and will be a leading candidate for another All-Pro selection. Taylor enjoyed his best season since he led the league in rushing in 2021, with injuries and a contract dispute holding him back in 2022 and 2023. He's continued a trend of getting stronger during the season, averaging 136.5 yards in his past four games. Franklin is a first-time selection, completing his ascent from seventh-round draft pick seven years ago. Franklin is currently the NFL's leader in tackles (165).

Did you know? Nelson is the third offensive lineman in league history to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, joining Hall of Famer Joe Thomas and former All-Pro Richmond Webb. -- Stephen Holder

Pro Bowlers: P Logan Cooke (1); LS Ross Matiscik (2)

Cooke is second in the NFL in net yards per punt (44.7) and eighth in yards per punt (49.4). He has had 32 punts inside the 20-yard line, including 12 in which the opponent took over inside the 10. Cooke's 43.5 net punting average since he entered the league in 2018 is the best in the NFL. Matiscik, who had two special teams tackles in punt coverage this season, is one of just 10 players in franchise history to make multiple Pro Bowls. He also was a Pro Bowler last season. His 18 special teams tackles since he entered the league in 2020 is tied with Las Vegas' Jacob Bobenmoyer for most among long-snappers.

Did you know? Receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who is the first rookie receiver to surpass 1,000 yards in franchise history and who holds franchise rookie records in catches and yards, is a first alternate. If he gets the call as a replacement, he would be just the second rookie in franchise history to make a Pro Bowl (defensive end Josh Hines-Allen in 2019). Hines-Allen and defensive end Travon Walker are fourth and fifth alternates, respectively. -- Michael DiRocco

Pro Bowlers: None

There haven't been many bright spots for the 3-13 Titans. But four Titans were named alternates: DT Jeffery Simmons, S Amani Hooker, RB Tony Pollard and P Ryan Stonehouse. Hooker's five interceptions tie him for the third most in the league. Hooker finished fifth overall (first in the AFC) among safeties in fan voting for the Pro Bowl. Returner Jha'Quan Jackson finished ninth overall (third in the AFC). There were no other Titans in the top 10 of the fan vote.

Did you know? This is the first time since 2012 the Titans didn't have a player selected to the Pro Bowl. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: CB Pat Surtain II (3); WR Marvin Mims Jr. (2); OLB Nik Bonitto (1)

A team whose attempt to end an eight-year playoff drought has been fueled by its defense was recognized, though defensive end Zach Allen, who may still make the All-Pro team, was selected as an alternate. But Surtain might be on the Pro Bowl roster in Sharpie, at the top of the pyramid at the position. He has a career-best four interceptions, including a 100-yard return for a touchdown. Bonitto enters the final weekend of the regular season tied for fourth in the league in sacks (11.5) -- the Broncos' highest total since Von Miller had 14 in 2018. Bonitto has also knocked down four passes, forced two fumbles and scored two touchdowns. Mims leads the league in both punt return yards and punt return average (15.7) and is a threat, with a 61-yarder this season, to flip a game every time he touches the ball.

Did you know? Before this season, Surtain, Mims and wide receiver Courtland Sutton were the only players on the Broncos' current roster who had been named to the Pro Bowl with the team. Left tackle Garett Bolles has been selected as a second-team All-Pro before, but never to the Pro Bowl. Bonitto, the team's first edge rusher to earn a Pro Bowl selection since Bradley Chubb, joins Miller, DeMarcus Ware and Chubb on the list of Broncos edge rushers who have made the Pro Bowl in the past 10 seasons. -- Jeff Legwold

Pro Bowlers: TE Travis Kelce (10), G Joe Thuney (3), C Creed Humphrey (3), G Trey Smith (1), DT Chris Jones (6)

Statistically, Kelce and Jones had one of their least productive seasons. Kelce had career lows is yards (823) and touchdowns (3), though his 97 catches helped hold the receiving game together most of the season in the absence of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice. Jones has five sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2016. He is third on the Chiefs in sacks behind George Karlaftis and Tershawn Wharton. Humphrey, Thuney and Smith give the Chiefs perhaps the best interior offensive line in the NFL. Thuney provided further value for the Chiefs when he moved to left tackle late in the season and solidified what had been a problem spot.

Did you know? The Chiefs' three Pro Bowl offensive linemen arrived at the same time, in 2021. Thuney was a free agent addition from the Patriots while Humphrey was drafted in the second round and Smith in the sixth. -- Adam Teicher

Pro Bowlers: DE Maxx Crosby (4), TE Brock Bowers (1)

Crosby's reputation and relentless pass rush garnered the sixth-year edge rusher his fourth Pro Bowl nod; Crosby's 7.5 sacks were the second fewest of his career, though he appeared in a career-low 12 games due to an ankle injury that ended his season. Bowers was a revelation as a rookie. The No. 13 pick is not only leading all tight ends with 108 catches, a single-season record for most catches by any NFL rookie, his 1,144 receiving yards broke Bears Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's 1961 record for most receiving yards in a season by a rookie tight end.

Did you know? Crosby is one of four current Raiders to have played for the franchise when it still called Oakland home in 2019, along with left tackle Kolton Miller, three-time Pro Bowl punter AJ Cole (who is also a Pro Bowl alternate), and place-kicker Daniel Carlson. Bowers grew up in Napa, California, and went to junior high school where the Raiders held training camp when they played in Oakland and attended practice. Middle linebacker Robert Spillane and kick returner Ameer Abdullah have been selected as alternates. -- Paul Gutierrez

Pro Bowlers: OLB Khalil Mack (9), S Derwin James Jr. (4), LT Rashawn Slater (2)

Perhaps the most deserving Charger not to make it is kicker Cameron Dicker, who was beat out by the Steelers' Chris Boswell. Dicker has the highest field goal percentage among kickers with at least 25 attempts (94.6%). Mack, 33, has been a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons in Los Angeles. James is back in the Pro Bowl after one of the worst seasons of his career in 2023; he has a career-high 5.5 sacks. Slater is back in the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2021. He has the 10th-best run block win rate In the NFL (78.6%).

Did you know? Mack has the third-most selections among active players. This is Mack's 10th season with at least six sacks, and he has the highest double-team rate on the team (13%). -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Pro Bowlers: KR/PR KaVontae Turpin (2), K Brandon Aubrey (2), G Tyler Smith (2), DE Micah Parsons (4), WR CeeDee Lamb (4)

Turpin and Aubrey have been two of the more dynamic special teams players in the NFL this season. Turpin has touchdowns on punt and kickoff returns. Aubrey has matched his team record with 36 field goals this season and his 14 makes from 50 yards or more are the most in a season in NFL history. The biggest surprise of the group might be Smith just because of the Cowboys' offensive struggles this season, but he has been the one bright spot on an offensive line that has been hurt by injury and inconsistency. Parsons missed four games and still leads the Cowboys in sacks. Lamb missed most of training camp but topped 100 catches for a third straight season.

Did you know? This is the 11th straight year the Cowboys have had at least five Pro Bowl selections. The last time they didn't was 2013 when they had three after an 8-8 finish to the season and missed the playoffs. Last season, the Cowboys had 10 players picked. Of those 10, seven -- Lamb, Parsons, DE DeMarcus Lawrence, G Zack Martin, QB Dak Prescott, TE Jake Ferguson and CB DaRon Bland -- missed multiple games due to injuries this season. -- Todd Archer

Pro Bowlers: DT Dexter Lawrence II (3)

While Lawrence is the Giants' only selection, outside linebacker Brian Burns and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers are alternates. Lawrence was so dominant early in the season that he made it despite playing in only 12 games. In those games, he managed a career-high nine sacks and 44 tackles, including eight for loss. The fact he did most of his work from the nose tackle position made his performance that much more impressive. Former NFL coach Bill Belichick described Lawrence before his injury as "unblockable" when naming his midseason All-Belichick Team. It's the third straight year Lawrence has earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Did you know? Lawrence is the first Giants player to be voted to three straight Pro Bowls since safety Landon Collins from 2016-18. -- Jordan Raanan

Pro Bowlers: RB Saquon Barkley (3), RT Lane Johnson (6), LB Zack Baun (1), RG Landon Dickerson (3), DT Jalen Carter (1), C Cam Jurgens (1)

Barkley had an MVP-caliber season in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards. The organization decided to rest him in the regular-season finale, leaving him 100 yards shy of Eric Dickerson's all-time record. Several of the men who paved the way for him received recognition, including Jurgens, who had the daunting task of replacing Jason Kelce and has done so admirably. Baun has been one of the better surprise stories of the season. He signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal to serve as a special teams player and rotational edge rusher and instead developed into one of the most impactful linebackers in the game (150 tackles, 5 forced fumbles).

Did you know? Johnson trails only Kelce and current Seattle Seahawk Jason Peters (7) for most Pro Bowls by an offensive lineman in Eagles history. Both are considered future Hall of Famers, and Johnson has worked himself into that conversation as well. -- Tim McManus

Pro Bowlers: QB Jayden Daniels (1), WR Terry McLaurin (2)

It's the first time since 1991 that Washington has sent a quarterback and receiver to the Pro Bowl in the same season. Daniels is the NFL's fourth-highest-rated quarterback, with 3,530 yards and 25 touchdown passes -- including 15 in the past five games. He's rushed for more yards (864) than any quarterback and has added six scores. He's second in the league with 12 touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime. McLaurin has 74 catches for 1,073 yards and a career-high 12 touchdown receptions, second most in the NFL and tying a single-season franchise record. He's also tied for first among receivers with nine red zone touchdowns -- he had 11 in his first five seasons combined.

Did you know? The last Washington receiver to make two Pro Bowls was Gary Clark in 1990 and '91. Daniels becomes the first Washington quarterback to make the Pro Bowl since Kirk Cousins in 2016 and first rookie quarterback to make it since Robert Griffin III in 2012. Next up: Doing it again. Since 1970, two Washington quarterbacks have made multiple Pro Bowls: Mark Rypien was the franchise's last quarterback to make it twice, in 1989 and '91 and Joe Theismann did it in 1982 and '83. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Pro Bowlers: CB Jaylon Johnson (2)

The 25-year-old cornerback was selected to the Pro Bowl for a second straight year after recording 48 tackles (7 TFLs), two interceptions and seven pass breakups. After earning a four-year contract extension in the offseason, Johnson was skeptical of his chances of being selected because he was among the least targeted cornerbacks who had at least 13 starts this season (52 targets).

Did you know? Johnson becomes the first Bears defensive back to secure a spot in back-to-back Pro Bowls since 2019 (Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson, 2019-20). He is the first member of the Bears to receive Pro Bowl honors in consecutive seasons since 2020 (Khalil Mack, 2018-20). -- Courtney Cronin

Pro Bowlers: C Frank Ragnow (4), S Brian Branch (1), P Jack Fox (2), QB Jared Goff (4), T Penei Sewell (3), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (2), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (3)

The Lions are receiving their flowers for one of the greatest seasons in franchise history. At 14-2, coach Dan Campbell has helped Detroit establish a franchise record for most wins in a season while becoming the first team in NFL history to have two running backs (Gibbs and David Montgomery) and two wide receivers (St. Brown and Jameson Williams) all top 1,000 scrimmage yards. Goff, receiving his fourth selection, has had 12 games this season with a passer rating of 100 or higher, and says he's amid his prime years. "I'm probably right in my prime now and feeling pretty good and hope my prime lasts quite some time," Goff said Wednesday.

Did you know? The Lions have produced seven Pro Bowlers in a season again, which matches the most in franchise history which was done on several occasions, with 2023 being the most recent and only such instance in the Super Bowl era. Gibbs finished second overall in fan voting with 250,082 votes behind Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. While flattered, Gibbs said he would rather be prepping for a Super Bowl appearance in February. "It's cool, but we're hoping that we're not even in it," Gibbs told ESPN of the Pro Bowl Games. -- Eric Woodyard

Pro Bowlers: RB Josh Jacobs (3), DL Rashan Gary (1), S Xavier McKinney (1)

Talk about a validation for signing a couple of veteran players from the open market. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst handed out $29.25 million in signing bonus money to McKinney ($16.75 million) and Jacobs ($12.5 million) on March 13, when he signed them both as free agents. McKinney ranks second in the NFL in interceptions and has captained the defense, while Jacobs ranks fifth in the league in rushing and has transformed the offense. This has not been Gary's best season, but he leads the Packers in sacks (6.5), QB hits (14) and pressures (49, according to NFL Next Gen Stats).

Did you know? The Packers did not have any players selected last season, besides one first alternate and three other alternates. DT Kenny Clark ended up going last year as an alternate. Clark is an alternate again this year along with G Elgton Jenkins, CB Jaire Alexander, TE Tucker Kraft, QB Jordan Love, C Josh Myers and CB Keisean Nixon (as kick return specialist). Only Jenkins is a first alternate. -- Rob Demovsky

play 2:09 Should the Vikings move forward with Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy? Mike Tannenbaum, Jason McCourty and Evan Cohen debate whether the Vikings should extend quarterback Sam Darnold's contract or move forward with J.J. McCarthy.

Pro Bowlers: WR Justin Jefferson, (4), LS Andrew DePaola (3), LB Jonathan Greenard (1), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (1), CB Byron Murphy Jr. (1), QB Sam Darnold (1)

This group of six, the Vikings' biggest to the Pro Bowl since 2009, provides a perfect encapsulation to their unexpectedly strong season. Half of the group -- Darnold, Greenard and Van Ginkel -- were part of the Vikings' enormously fruitful 2024 free agent class. Murphy was a product of their 2023 class, while Jefferson is the only player among them originally drafted by the team. The draft remains a crucial part of long-term team building, but there is more than one way to build a winner.

Did you know? Darnold (4,153 yards, 35 touchdown passes), Greenard (77 pressures, 54 tackles), Van Ginkel (11.5 sacks, two interceptions returned for touchdowns) and Murphy (six interceptions) have all had the best seasons of their careers. And Jefferson has managed to produce his typically elite receiving numbers (100 receptions, 1,479 yards) amid a major transition at quarterback. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Pro Bowlers: RG Chris Lindstrom (3), ST KhaDarel Hodge (1)

Lindstrom has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third straight season. The Falcons' running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier runs behind him often. Lindstrom has allowed one sack, tied for the least among guards. Hodge, meanwhile, has been one of the team's unsung heroes. He recovered a muffed punt for a touchdown against the Saints and had a walk-off overtime touchdown catch against the Buccaneers.

Did you know? Lindstrom puts himself in the class of Michael Vick and Deion Sanders as a Falcons player with three Pro Bowl selections. There have been only two Atlanta offensive linemen with more: Jeff Van Note (6) and Bill Fralic (4). Hodge is the first Falcons special teams pick since long snapper Josh Harris in 2021. -- Marc Raimondi

Pro Bowlers: CB Jaycee Horn (1)

Horn's goal in his fourth season was to play every game after three injury-plagued years and prove he's one of the NFL's best. He didn't quite get there, missing last week's game against Tampa Bay. But his play -- Horn has a better catch percentage allowed than all but one cornerback with at least 70 targets -- spoke volumes. Despite playing on one of the league's worst defenses and having only one interception, he was a star. Carolina already picked up Horn's fifth-year option for 2025 but would like to sign the 2021 first-round pick to a long-term extension.

Did you know? Horn is the fourth Carolina cornerback selected to the Pro Bowl. The other three were Stephon Gilmore (2021), Josh Norman (2015) and Eric Davis (1996). -- David Newton

Pro Bowlers: None

The Saints have no Pro Bowlers in a season when they fired coach Dennis Allen and lost double-digit games. The Saints had Pro Bowlers last year, but two of those players, Rashid Shaheed and Erik McCoy, missed significant time this year with injuries. Linebacker Demario Davis made the Pro Bowl last year but was not featured in the top 10 in fan voting -- all in a season when the Saints go into the final week ranking 30th in total defense, 18th in scoring defense, 27th in passing defense and 30th in rushing defense.

Did you know? This is the first time the Saints were shut out of the initial Pro Bowl roster since the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Defensive end Cameron Jordan was selected as an injury replacement in 2015, and then-quarterback Drew Brees was an injury replacement in 2016. The Saints also had no Pro Bowl players in 2007. All of those years featured losing records, and in 2015 defensive coordinator Rob Ryan was fired and replaced by Dennis Allen. -- Katherine Terrell

Pro Bowlers: LT Tristan Wirfs (4), DT Vita Vea (2)

Wirfs' 95.5% pass block win rate is the most of any offensive tackle with over 200 snaps. He has allowed two sacks on 906 snaps. Per the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Vea ranks seventh among all interior defensive tackles with a minimum of 600 snaps in quarterback pressure rate (10.5%), sits eighth in stuff percentage (4.4%) and is tied for 10th in sacks (6.0). Quarterback Baker Mayfield and kicker Chase McLaughlin were each named as first alternates. Inside linebacker Lavonte David and wide receiver Mike Evans were also named alternates.

Did you know? Wirfs' four Pro Bowl selections is the most by an offensive lineman in franchise history. He has surpassed Tony Mayberry (three), and tied Jimmie Giles for the third-most selections among all offensive players, behind only Mike Alstott (six) and Mike Evans (five). He and Alstott are the only Bucs offensive players in team history to go to the Pro Bowl four consecutive times. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Pro Bowlers: S Budda Baker (7), TE Trey McBride (1)

Neither was a surprise. Baker had one of the best safety seasons in the NFL and is second in the league in tackles per game (9.7). But his impact goes well beyond a stat line. His pick is a testament to how others around the league view him. McBride's first Pro Bowl selection was a matter of time. He established himself as one of the premier tight ends this season, ranking second in receptions (104) and receiving yards (1,081) among tight ends.

Did you know? McBride is just the second tight end in Cardinals history to earn Pro Bowl honors and the first since Hall of Famer Jackie Smith in 1970. -- Josh Weinfuss

Pro Bowlers: OLB Jared Verse (1)

Verse, the 2024 No. 19 overall pick, is the Rams' lone Pro Bowl selection. The pass rusher is the favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year through 17 weeks. He has 73 pressures, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which is the fourth most in the NFL this season. He leads all rookies in the category by a significant margin, with 20 more pressures than Dolphins outside linebacker Chop Robinson. Verse has 4.5 sacks, 65 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Did you know? Verse was the Rams' first first-round pick since Los Angeles traded up to draft quarterback Jared Goff in 2016. Verse gives the Rams a rookie Pro Bowl selection for the second year in a row after wide receiver Puka Nacua. -- Sarah Barshop

Pro Bowlers: DE Nick Bosa (5); FB Kyle Juszczyk (9); TE George Kittle (6); LB Fred Warner (4)

The Niners quartet features mainstays, but that there are only four speaks to the drop-off from a year ago when they had nine. Kittle headlines this list, as he has put together one of his best seasons at the age of 31, ranking first among tight ends in receiving yards per game (77.1) and second in touchdowns (8) and yards per catch (14.2). Bosa battled hip and oblique injuries but needs one sack Sunday to reach double digits for the fourth time in his career. Warner played through an ankle fracture suffered in Week 4 but played in every game with 123 tackles, a sack, four forced fumbles and two interceptions, making him one of only two players in the league with more than 120 tackles to go with multiple forced fumbles and interceptions.

Did you know? This is the first time since 2011 that left tackle Trent Williams played at least 10 games and did not make the Pro Bowl. Williams' 11 Pro Bowl nods are the most among active players. but an ankle injury has kept him out of the final seven games and prevented him from tying three others for the second-most Pro Bowl berths by an offensive lineman all time. -- Nick Wagoner

Pro Bowlers: CB Devon Witherspoon (2)

Witherspoon's second NFL season has been a perfect example of why the box score doesn't always tell the story. With no interceptions and one sack through 16 games, he hasn't had statistically as impressive of a season as he did as rookie last year. But while Leonard Williams might have been a snub from the NFC roster, they got it right by naming Witherspoon to his second Pro Bowl. The fifth overall pick in 2023 has been strong in coverage and in run support, and he plays with a consistent effort that has been a catalyst for Mike Macdonald's resurgent defense.

Did you know? According to the Seahawks, Witherspoon is the fifth player in team history to begin his career with two straight Pro Bowl selections, joining Fredd Young, Rufus Porter, Lofa Tatupu and Russell Wilson. -- Brady Henderson

AFC roster

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Mixon, Houston Texans; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns; Nico Collins, Houston Texans; Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle: Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs; Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs; Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Inside/middle linebacker: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Long-snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars

Place-kicker: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Return specialist: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Special-teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

NFC roster

Quarterback: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions; Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders; Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles; Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions; Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guard: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions; Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive end: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Interior linemen: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Outside linebacker: Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings; Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings; Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Inside/middle linebacker: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback: Jaylen Johnson, Chicago Bears; Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings; Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Strong safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals, Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Long-snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

Place-kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special-teamer: KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons