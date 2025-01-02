Open Extended Reactions

There are always a few players who should make the Pro Bowl but aren't named in the initial AFC and NFC rosters. A year ago, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner were among the biggest snubs.

With the full rosters for the 2024 season released Thursday morning, we asked NFL analysts Ben Solak and Seth Walder to pick the players who should be most disappointed to not make the AFC or NFC teams. In selecting snubs for the 2025 Pro Bowl, Solak and Walder broke them out into three categories:

Players who should be in -- the glaring misses

Players who could be in -- the guys with strong cases

Players who would be in most years -- those with great seasons who were left out because rosters are limited (not technically snubs)

And because there are only so many spots on these rosters, we're also selecting players for each of the snubs to replace. It's only fair. Let's dive in. (And remember, some of these snubs will still ultimately make the rosters as replacements for injured players and Super Bowl participants.)

Jump to a section:

Should be in | Could be in | Maybe next year

Biggest snubs: Players who should be in