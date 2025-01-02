Shannon Sharpe argues that Lamar Jackson is far more deserving of the NFL MVP than Joe Burrow. (1:19)

Nine Baltimore Ravens, including two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, were selected for the Pro Bowl Games, the most of any NFL team.

The Detroit Lions are next with seven players, and the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each have six players on the NFC roster.

Patrick Mahomes wasn't selected to the AFC roster for the first time since becoming Kansas City's starting quarterback in his second season. Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and six-time Pro Bowl pick, wasn't among five Chiefs chosen. Teammate Travis Kelce made it for the 10th time.

Washington's Jayden Daniels is just the fourth rookie quarterback since 1970 selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse are the other rookies among 24 players chosen for the first time.

Detroit's Jared Goff is the NFC's starting quarterback and Minnesota's Sam Darnold also made the team. The AFC's starting quarterback is Buffalo's Josh Allen. Jackson and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow are the backups.

Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley, who became the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards, is the NFC's starting running back.

San Francisco's Kyle Juszczyk was selected to his ninth Pro Bowl, the most ever by a fullback. Indianapolis' Quenton Nelson is the third offensive lineman since 1970 to be selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven career seasons.

Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase is the fourth wide receiver to be selected in each of his first four seasons. Dallas' Micah Parsons is the first defensive player chosen in each of his first four seasons since Aaron Donald went to 10 straight.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, fullback Patrick Ricard and inside linebacker Roquan Smith are the other Ravens.

Safety Brian Branch, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, center Frank Ragnow, right tackle Penei Sewell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and punter Jack Fox join Goff from the Lions.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, cornerback Byron Murphy and long-snapper Andrew DePaola are the other Vikings.

Right tackle Lane Johnson, center Cam Jurgens and left guard Landon Dickerson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and inside linebacker Zack Baun are going from Philadelphia.

The Dolphins, Jets, Titans and Saints are the only teams not represented.

This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.

The games will take place in Central Florida and finish with a 7-on-7 flag football game between the AFC and NFC at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 2.

Peyton and Eli Manning again will be head coaches for the two conferences.

AFC roster

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Mixon, Houston Texans; Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide receiver: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals; Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns; Nico Collins, Houston Texans; Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders; Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle: Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills; Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs; Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs; Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Interior linemen: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Inside/middle linebacker: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Punter: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars

Placekicker: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Return specialist: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Special teamer: Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

NFC roster

Quarterback: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions; Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders; Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles; Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions; Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers; Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guard: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions; Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive end: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Interior linemen: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Outside linebacker: Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings; Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings; Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

Inside/middle linebacker: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback: Jaylen Johnson, Chicago Bears; Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings; Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Strong safety: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals, Brian Branch, Detroit Lions

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Punter: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special teamer: KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons