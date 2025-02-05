Stephen A. Smith lists a few teams he would love to see try to trade for Myles Garrett, including the Dallas Cowboys. (2:04)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time since announcing a trade request Monday, telling the "Rich Eisen Show" that he and the organization are not aligned on the team's future.

"It's not a decision I take lightly," said Garrett, speaking on Radio Row in New Orleans. "It took time and lots of conversation. Just looking at the trajectory of the team, talking to some of the higher-ups, I have a lot of respect for them, but I just don't think we're aligned on where the team is going in the near future."

Garrett, the NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, on Monday released a statement announcing his desire to be traded from the Browns, who drafted him with the No. 1 pick in 2017.

Garrett, who has made the playoffs only twice in eight years, made comments during the season that he wanted to know the team's offseason plans before further committing to the organization. The 29-year-old has two years remaining on the record-breaking five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020 but has no more guaranteed salary.

The Browns' 3-14 finish was their worst since going 0-16 in 2017, Garrett's rookie year. Cleveland holds the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

"I just felt it was time," Garrett said. "I had taken my time after the season, kind of relaxed and decompressed emotionally. Wanted to distance myself a little bit and spent a little time talking to my family about how we feel about this decision."

Garrett said he also consulted with Lakers star and Akron native LeBron James, who twice left the Cleveland Cavaliers, about "what a transition looked like for him, what was his thought process going into it before he left Cleveland."

A six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Garrett reiterated his desire to go to a contender but acknowledged "I don't have much say in where I go." Garrett's contract does not include a no-trade clause.

Twice in the past month, Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters he had no intention of trading Garrett. And in the aftermath of Garrett's trade request, multiple team sources told ESPN that nothing had changed within the organization.

"It's never been about the Hall of Fame for me," Garrett said. "It's not about money or records. You're remembered for winning."