Sources: Texans acquire RB David Montgomery in trade with Lions

HOUSTON -- The Texans are acquiring running back David Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Lions will receive a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick, the sources said.

Montgomery had 2,506 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions. He signed with the Lions in 2023 after four seasons with the Chicago Bears, who selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft.

David Montgomery in exclusive company Since David Montgomery was drafted in 2019, he is just one of five players to reach at least 6,000 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns. Rush Yards Rush TD Derrick Henry 10,725 100 Josh Jacobs 7,803 74 Jonathan Taylor 7,598 69 David Montgomery 6,115 59 Christian McCaffrey 6,056 53 -- ESPN Research

Houston entered the offseason looking to bolster its running game after a lackluster 2025 year led by fourth-round rookie Woody Marks and Nick Chubb, who is a pending free agent. The Texans ranked 22nd in rushing yards per game (108). Marks led the club with 703 yards on the ground.

Montgomery will enter the 2026 season as the No. 1 back for Houston. This also gives more clarity on how the Texans plan to approach Joe Mixon's situation. Mixon, whom the Texans acquired in a trade two years ago, missed the 2025 season because of a foot injury. League sources expect Houston will most likely release Mixon.

Montgomery was unhappy with his reduced role in 2025 while playing alongside three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield but engaged in "healthy dialogue" with Lions general manager Brad Holmes this offseason while deciding whether to push for a trade or remain in Detroit.

Montgomery had his fewest rushes (158) and touches (182) in a season in his career despite playing all 17 games last season.

In a post to Lions fans on Instagram, Montgomery wrote Monday that, "everything I do next carries a piece of Detroit with it. The work ethic. The edge. The heart."

Gibbs, meanwhile, posted a broken heart emoji overlayed on an image of Sonic and Knuckles from the Sega video game on his Instagram story. Gibbs (Sonic), for his speed, and Montgomery (Knuckles), for his strength, had been given the nicknames for their successful pairing in Detroit.

After averaging 14.4 rushes per game and 16.3 touches in his first two seasons with the Lions, Montgomery averaged 9.3 rushes and 10.7 touches last season.

Montgomery played 41% of the offensive snaps, but that dropped to 33% in Weeks 11-18, per ESPN Research. He didn't have more than 10 carries in a game in any of the Lions' final eight games.

He will turn 29 in June and is set to make $5.49 million this season -- the first of a two-year, $18.25 million extension that he signed with Detroit in October 2024.

Scruggs is the second offensive lineman traded by the Texans on Monday. Houston also agreed to send Tytus Howard to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

After failing to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022, the Lions are prioritizing improving their offensive line, particularly on the interior. Detroit ranked 20th in run block win rate (70.7%) and 30th in pass block win rate (55.2%), as the unit struggled to adapt to its new players.

In another move Monday, the Lions released offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, saving $5.6 million against the salary cap. Glasgow appeared in 15 games, making 14 starts, last season.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.