Sources: Chiefs to release Jawaan Taylor in cap-cutting move

Louis Riddick and Kimberley A. Martin examine where the Chiefs should look to improve with the cap space provided by Patrick Mahomes' restructured contract. (2:08)

Where should Chiefs look to improve with savings from Mahomes' restructuring? (2:08)

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs informed right tackle Jawaan Taylor that he will be released before the start of the NFL's new league year, barring a trade, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move will save the Chiefs $20 million against the salary cap and will allow them to be under the cap when the league year starts March 11.

It marks the latest cap-trimming move by the Chiefs, who also released veteran defensive end Mike Danna and restructured quarterback Patrick Mahomes' contract last month.

Kansas City could create even more cap space by releasing linebacker Drue Tranquill and tight end Noah Gray while also restructuring the contracts of pass rusher Chris Jones and center Creed Humphrey. The Chiefs entered the offseason more than $57 million over the cap.

Taylor, 28, had one year remaining on a four-year, $80 million deal. He joined the Chiefs in 2023 as a free agent and helped stabilize the offensive line as Kansas City won the Super Bowl that season to become the NFL's first repeat champion in 20 years.

While Taylor was a productive pass blocker, he struggled with penalties, committing 49 (41 accepted) in 45 games with the Chiefs, the most of any lineman during that span.

Jaylon Moore, a five-year veteran who signed a two-year contract worth $30 million, is expected to be the starting right tackle for the upcoming season.