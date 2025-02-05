Open Extended Reactions

At least one member of the Green Bay Packers thinks they need to add a top-level receiver to their offense.

Running back Josh Jacobs, who just finished his first season with the team, openly campaigned for such an addition during multiple media appearances Wednesday at the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"We've got a really young group of receivers; all can be really, really, really special," Jacobs told Milwaukee radio station 97.3 The Game. "But I think, personally, we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already -- somebody we know that's going to be a little more consistent."

Jacobs also made a similar recommendation to former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, who hosts a show for NBC Sports. According to Simms, Jacobs said: "We need a WR -- a real WR. Love the guys we have, but we need a proven No. 1."

Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks posted a thumbs down emoji on X with a video of Jacobs' comments.

The Packers have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since they traded Davante Adams to the Raiders following the 2021 season.

Adams could possibly be available via trade or if he's released by the New York Jets.

Both coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have been fielding questions about the need for a top-tier receiver since Jordan Love took over as the starting quarterback in 2023.

Gutekunst has drafted six receivers since the start of the 2022 season but none higher than the second round. In fact, the Packers haven't drafted a receiver in the first round since they took Javon Walker at No. 20 overall in 2002. He also drafted a pair of pass-catching tight ends high in the 2023 draft: Luke Musgrave in the second round and Tucker Kraft in the third.

Josh Jacobs (8) praised the Packers' young receiving corps, including Jayden Reed, who has led the team in receiving each of the past two seasons. The running back, however, said Green Bay needs "a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already." Nic Antaya/Getty Images

In his most recent session with reporters following the season, Gutekunst was asked specifically about the need for a true No. 1 receiver.

"I think we have some of those guys, and I think we don't have just one," Gutekunst said Jan. 16. "But I think historically if you look at a lot of the teams, very rarely do teams that have one receiver that's super heavy with targets, that doesn't usually play out well for playoffs and success there."

However, Gutekunst did not rule out the possibility that he could add a receiver or two this offseason.

"If there's somebody outside of our building -- whether it's the draft, free agency -- that makes some sense for us, we'll certainly look to do that," Gutekunst said. "But we're also looking for these guys to continue to grow and hopefully grow into that space."

Slot receiver Jayden Reed has led the Packers in each of the past two seasons. He caught 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdowns this season, although the Packers' passing game was severely limited in two games that Love missed because of an early-season knee injury. As a rookie in 2023, Reed had a team-high 64 catches for 793 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

The Packers lost deep-threat receiver Christian Watson to a torn ACL in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears, leaving his status up in the air for the start of the 2025 season.

Also this season, the Packers dealt with a situation involving Romeo Doubs in which the receiver was suspended for one game after skipping multiple days of practice and meetings.

There also were major issues with drops this season. The Packers had the highest drop rate (6.3%) in the NFL and ranked second in total drops with 29, according to ESPN Research. Wicks, a second-year receiver, led the league with 10 drops; Reed tied for third with eight.

The Packers' offense ranked fifth overall in the NFL, including fifth in rushing yards per game thanks in large part to the addition of Jacobs (who rushed for 1,329 yards) in free agency last offseason. They were 12th overall in passing yards per game.