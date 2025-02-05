Stephen A. Smith says the Eagles' offensive line can play a crucial role in steering them to Super Bowl glory vs. the Chiefs. (2:31)

NEW ORLEANS -- Saquon Barkley is fueled by the pursuit of legacy and championships, two drivers that are intertwined this week as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After his historic first season with the Eagles, Barkley has a chance to reach a few more milestones on Super Bowl Sunday, which just happens to be his 28th birthday.

How will he celebrate?

"Hopefully with green and white confetti falling down, and holding up a nice trophy," Barkley said Wednesday.

Barkley put together one of the best seasons of all time for his position, becoming just the ninth running back to rush for 2,000-plus yards during the regular season. He has a chance to be just the third player ever to win the rushing title and the Super Bowl in the same season, joining Emmitt Smith and Terrell Davis.

"It's hard to have a successful season as an individual and go win a Super Bowl," Barkley said. "I think that's kind of a thing where they just focus on the running back position, but how many receivers have the receiving title and won the Super Bowl? How many quarterbacks have the passing title and won the Super Bowl? Hopefully, I am able to be the third one to do it, that's a goal of mine."

Barkley needs just 30 yards to break Davis' record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoffs (2,476).

Barkley, the No. 2 pick in 2018, spent the first six seasons of his pro career with the New York Giants, rushing for over 1,000 yards three times and making the Pro Bowl twice. He decided to sign with the talent-rich Eagles in free agency this offseason in large part because he believed Philadelphia would be a place where he could achieve his goals, including a title.

"When you come to a place, you want to leave your legacy, you want to have an impact," he said. "The best example of how I look at it is, when you think of Marshall Faulk, do you think of the Colts, or do you think of the Rams? That's my goal, to be here and leave my legacy.

"I'm thankful for what happened and the first six years I had in New York, but also I can still be in the ring of honor and have my legacy and be known as a great Eagle."