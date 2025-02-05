Trey Hendrickson joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to break down what he wants ahead of the final year of his contract with the Bengals. (2:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Trey Hendrickson wants the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl.

And that's whether he's back next season or not.

In an interview with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday, the defensive end was asked about his contract status following the best season of his career. Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks and was named an Associated Press All-Pro selection, one of Cincinnati's first selections to the prestigious team since 2015.

Hendrickson is under contract through next season but has stated a desire for a new contract, dating back to a failed trade request last season. In his interview Wednesday during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Hendrickson indicated a new deal, or a trade could be the only viable options.

Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks this season, is looking for an adjustment to his contract, which has one year remaining. Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"If it's something we can agree on in terms, that would be great. Ideally, my wife and I would love to stay in Cincinnati," Hendrickson told the show. "If it's something that helps the Bengals win the Super Bowl, if they get picks or anything like that, I want to help win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati, whether I'm there or not."

Hendrickson repeatedly praised the franchise's front office during the extended interview. However, he did make note of Bengals director player of personnel Duke Tobin's comments from the Senior Bowl regarding a potential Hendrickson extension.

"We would like to get Trey extended?" Tobin told The Cincinnati Enquirer. "Yes, he's an important part that played well for us, right? We can't have guys at the top of the payroll in every position, right? We'll do what we can. We'll do what we what we feel is right, and we will try to get Trey re-signed."

Based on his comments Wednesday, any talk regarding action on his contract apparently did not make its way to Hendrickson.

"I would have preferred to kind of heard it differently than my dad texting me a tweet," Hendrickson said. "That would have been great to figure it out that way."

Hendrickson, 30, is coming off his eighth season in the league. All four of his seasons with the Bengals have resulted in Pro Bowl appearances, including his 2024 campaign that yielded a league-high 17.5 sacks.

The former third-round pick, who signed with Cincinnati as a free agent in 2021, requested a trade at the start of last offseason, despite receiving a one-year extension in 2023. Despite being one of the league's most productive players over the past few seasons, he ranks 11th in average annual salary among edge rushers, per Roster Management System.

Hendrickson said the offseason is a "good spot" to discuss contract matters.

"During the season, when you're talking about OTAs or camp, you don't want to become a distraction for the team," Hendrickson told the show. "Because, inevitably, the goal is to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati."

That is just one major contract extension the Bengals will mull this offseason. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is coming off a receiving triple crown and was also a first-team All-Pro selection, is eyeing a new deal. So is wide receiver Tee Higgins, who played last season on the franchise tag and, like Hendrickson, requested a trade last offseason before ultimately deciding to play for the Bengals.

"If we're all there, that's the ideal [situation]," Hendrickson said.