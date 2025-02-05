Open Extended Reactions

Every year, there are more and more ways to predict the Super Bowl. We have prop bets, game bets, squares, contests and more. In fact, so much pregame prediction is done that I accidentally concocted my entire projected box score for the Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET).

I sorted through the pass games, run games, receivers rooms, defensive units and even special teams for both the Chiefs and Eagles. Ultimately, I came up with predicted stat lines for every player involved, from Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to Chiefs returner Nikko Remigio.

But far more important than the actual stats are the ideas behind them. If tight end Travis Kelce has a bad game, who would benefit among the Chiefs' pass catchers? Which Eagles defender should have plenty of tackles if Kansas City executes its ideal game plan? Consider the stat projections as gateways into the analysis -- but don't doubt for one second that I won't be posting screenshot if I get any box score even remotely correct.

Let's jump in, starting with the passing attacks and ending with my final score prediction for the Super Bowl matchup.

Jump to:

Passing | Rushing | Receiving

Defense | Kicking | Returns

Final score prediction

Passing

Enjoyers of Super Bowl LVII will lament the collapse of these respective passing games: The Eagles never air the ball out like they once did, and the Chiefs don't sprint their way to 38 points anymore, either. But the passing games haven't completely vanished; they've just changed. (OK, one of them has definitely kind of vanished.)

Eagles passing projections Player CMP/ATT Yards TDs INTs Sacks Jalen Hurts 20-34 204 1 0 4

It is nearly impossible to project Jalen Hurts' passing line for this game. Hurts has improved as a passer -- he has been better against the blitz, his largest criticism exiting 2023, and has generally become more accurate as a thrower. But the biggest improvement he made this season was stepping back and minimizing his role in the Saquon Barkley-era. His one great missive: Don't turn the ball over.