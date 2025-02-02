        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Mike Clay's Super Bowl playbook: Betting analysis and favorite plays

          Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has four rushing TDs this postseason heading into the Super Bowl. Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports
          • Mike ClayFeb 2, 2025, 02:00 PM
            Close
            • Fantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            • Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy
            • 2013 FSTA award winner for most accurate preseason rankings
            Follow on X

          Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is nearly upon us, and the betting market is loaded with player props.

          My weekly betting guide features several data points for the final game of the NFL season, the top prop plays for the big game based on my projections and my analysis of a few notable lines I might bet. (You can also see my complete box score projection here.)

          Note: Odds as of publication. For the most current odds, visit ESPN BET.

          Kansas City Chiefs vs.Philadelphia Eagles
          Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
          Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET (on Fox)

          Spread: Chiefs -1.5 (Opened Chiefs -1.5)
          Money line: Chiefs -125, Eagles +105
          Total: 48.5 (Opened 49.5)
          Clay's projected favorite: Eagles by 4.5 (66% to win outright)
          Clay's scoring projection: Eagles 27.1, Chiefs 22.6

          Before getting into my top plays for the game, here are some nuggets to consider when making betting decisions.