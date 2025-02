Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 31 points and the Washington Wizards beat the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Saturday night to end a 16-game losing streak.

Jordan Poole scored 19 points, Bilal Coulibaly had 14 and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington win for the seventh time this season.

It was just the Wizards' second road win of the season, as they ended a 21-game road winless streak that was tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers (26) and Washington (25) for most within a season since 2010-11.

The 16-game losing streak was tied for the longest in Wizards history.

Washington, which led by seven with under four minutes to play, turned the ball over with 11 seconds left clinging to a two-point lead. But a 3-point try by Minnesota's Nickeil Alexander-Walker rimmed out with three seconds left. Corey Kispert grabbed the rebound and the Wizards ended a 21-game road slide.

Jaden McDaniels led Minnesota with 23 points and 12 rebounds -- his first career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 16 rebounds, but Minnesota's five-game winning streak ended.

Minnesota was playing without two starters. All-Star Anthony Edwards sat out with an illness and Julius Randle missed his first game with a groin injury, something coach Chris Finch said would keep him out "more than a few days." Naz Reid, who started for the first time this season, left early in the third quarter with a right finger sprain.

