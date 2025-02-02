        <
          'HUH!!!!': Social media reacts to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster

          • Kalan HooksFeb 2, 2025, 05:49 AM

          A late-night three-team trade left the NBA world stunned.

          The Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night traded Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

          The Utah Jazz, also part of the trade, acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the LA Clippers and a 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.

          NBA players couldn't believe their eyes when the trade occurred, but before you ask:

          The trade garnered a plethora of puzzled reactions from around the league.

          Here are the best reactions from across the NBA -- and beyond -- to the blockbuster.