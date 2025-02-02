A late-night three-team trade left the NBA world stunned.
The Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night traded Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Utah Jazz, also part of the trade, acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the LA Clippers and a 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.
NBA players couldn't believe their eyes when the trade occurred, but before you ask:
The trade garnered a plethora of puzzled reactions from around the league.
Here are the best reactions from across the NBA -- and beyond -- to the blockbuster.
😳— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 2, 2025
🥶🌎— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 2, 2025
WOWWWWW NO F WAY— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 2, 2025
I'm sick rn.... https://t.co/IGiojb3OXT— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 2, 2025
April fools right?— Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 2, 2025
Huh?????— Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 2, 2025
♟️!!— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 2, 2025
Shams got hacked?— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 2, 2025
Wow it's real lol 😂 I'm going to sleep— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025
Gotta pack them bags just in case now a days . If the Don got traded only lord knows— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025
Did somebody steal shams phone??— 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) February 2, 2025
Nah shams gotta be hacked 💀— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 2, 2025
Luka lake show 👀— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 2, 2025
February 2, 2025
🤯— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) February 2, 2025
Hell naw😂😂😂— Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) February 2, 2025
wtf ?????— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) February 2, 2025
HUH!!!!— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) February 2, 2025
This wasn't on my bingo card for Saturday night 🤯🤯— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 2, 2025
Excuse me...... They Did Not Just Trade Luka....— Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) February 2, 2025
Yoo wtf going on in Dallas?— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2025
That 77 Lakers jersey about to do numbers in frat houses across America— Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) February 2, 2025
Am I dreaming? https://t.co/08BBIA3jvn— Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) February 2, 2025
the two best slovenian athletes of all time are now in Los Angeles 📍 pic.twitter.com/isUcRHDt3w— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 2, 2025
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝙇𝘼𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗕𝗘. pic.twitter.com/iaWcimX65Y— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 2, 2025