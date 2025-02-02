Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are the major pieces in a blockbuster deal involving the Lakers, Mavericks and Jazz. (0:47)

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swapped in blockbuster trade (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

A late-night three-team trade left the NBA world stunned.

The Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night traded Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Utah Jazz, also part of the trade, acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the LA Clippers and a 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.

NBA players couldn't believe their eyes when the trade occurred, but before you ask:

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:



- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris



- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st



- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

The trade garnered a plethora of puzzled reactions from around the league.

Here are the best reactions from across the NBA -- and beyond -- to the blockbuster.

😳 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 2, 2025

🥶🌎 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 2, 2025

WOWWWWW NO F WAY — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 2, 2025

April fools right? — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 2, 2025

Huh????? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 2, 2025

♟️!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 2, 2025

Shams got hacked? — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 2, 2025

Wow it's real lol 😂 I'm going to sleep — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025

Gotta pack them bags just in case now a days . If the Don got traded only lord knows — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025

Did somebody steal shams phone?? — 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) February 2, 2025

Nah shams gotta be hacked 💀 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 2, 2025

Luka lake show 👀 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 2, 2025

Hell naw😂😂😂 — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) February 2, 2025

wtf ????? — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) February 2, 2025

HUH!!!! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) February 2, 2025

This wasn't on my bingo card for Saturday night 🤯🤯 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 2, 2025

Excuse me...... They Did Not Just Trade Luka.... — Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) February 2, 2025

Yoo wtf going on in Dallas? — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2025

That 77 Lakers jersey about to do numbers in frat houses across America — Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) February 2, 2025

the two best slovenian athletes of all time are now in Los Angeles 📍 pic.twitter.com/isUcRHDt3w — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 2, 2025