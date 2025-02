Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis are the major pieces in a blockbuster deal involving the Lakers, Mavericks and Jazz. (0:47)

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis swapped in blockbuster trade (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

A late-night three-team trade left the NBA world stunned.

The Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night traded Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team deal for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Utah Jazz, also part of the trade, acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick from the LA Clippers and a 2025 second-round pick from Dallas.

NBA players couldn't believe their eyes when the trade occurred, but before you ask:

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade:



- Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris



- Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st



- Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj β€” Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

The trade garnered a plethora of puzzled reactions from around the league.

Here are the best reactions from across the NBA -- and beyond -- to the blockbuster.

😳 β€” Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 2, 2025

πŸ₯ΆπŸŒŽ β€” Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 2, 2025

WOWWWWW NO F WAY β€” Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 2, 2025

April fools right? β€” Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 2, 2025

Huh????? β€” Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 2, 2025

β™ŸοΈ!! β€” Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 2, 2025

Shams got hacked? β€” Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 2, 2025

Wow it's real lol πŸ˜‚ I'm going to sleep β€” CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025

Gotta pack them bags just in case now a days . If the Don got traded only lord knows β€” CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 2, 2025

Did somebody steal shams phone?? β€” 13am Adebayo (@Bam1of1) February 2, 2025

Nah shams gotta be hacked πŸ’€ β€” Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 2, 2025

Luka lake show πŸ‘€ β€” Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 2, 2025

Hell nawπŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ β€” Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) February 2, 2025

wtf ????? β€” Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) February 2, 2025

HUH!!!! β€” Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) February 2, 2025

This wasn't on my bingo card for Saturday night 🀯🀯 β€” Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 2, 2025

Excuse me...... They Did Not Just Trade Luka.... β€” Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) February 2, 2025

Yoo wtf going on in Dallas? β€” Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2025

That 77 Lakers jersey about to do numbers in frat houses across America β€” Kyle Hamilton (@kyledhamilton_) February 2, 2025