How Baron Davis found his voice as rapper Bart Oatmeal

IF YOU DON'T immediately understand Baron Davis, just wait a few minutes. The retired NBA All-Star is a man of ambitions, concepts, goals and imagination. A cheerful optimist, a charismatic charmer and a serial entrepreneur.

Throughout an ordinary afternoon last spring at Davis' studio complex in Los Angeles, the conversation wanders from loose outlines for a TV prank show to marketing ideas for a new feminine hygiene product. He offers light-hearted digressions about the genius of The Pharcyde and riffs about why most men shouldn't get married until at least 35. ("That's when you start to know who you are and what you want to do.") You soon realize that spending time with Davis is about the amusing side quests on his post-hoops journey, not the final destination.

About a decade ago, the L.A. native formally hung up his Reeboks. Since then, he's been a documentary producer and director, a podcast host, a TNT basketball analyst, the star of his own "Curb Your Enthusiasm"-style comedy on Fuse ("WTF Baron Davis"), an investor, the co-creator of several tech apps and the face of a company who links venture capitalists with business founders seeking capital.

It can be confusing to keep track of it all, and the scope of the absurdity isn't lost on Davis. When I ask what he thinks his average fan makes of these far-flung endeavors, he laughs and flashes a disarming smile: "They're probably like, 'I wonder what this fool is on right now?'"

The answer, as far as I can tell, is just weed. Of course, this too is contained within the Baron Davis extended brand dominion. The ex-Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets star is a funder of Cann, a THC-infused "social tonic" and House of Wise, a CBD supplement brand that supports women's health and wellness.

But until recently, something was missing. Money wasn't an issue. Davis made nearly $150 million during his 13-year playing career. He loved being a father to his two sons and enjoyed the perks of being the Magic Johnson for L.A. millennials. Yet for all his Renaissance Man ambitions, a creative void still needed to be filled. Existential questions lurked. Who exactly was Baron Davis? And what was the best way to express his innermost thoughts? Then a flash bomb of inspiration lit up his mind: He would finally get in the recording booth and take rapping seriously.

"For most of my life, if I wasn't playing basketball or at the gym, I didn't know what to do. Now, I just go to the studio," Davis says. "Making music taught me that it's OK to be vulnerable."

Despite playing his last NBA game in 2012, Davis still looks the part. He wears a mesh tank top, jogger pants and socks with the league logo. He sports the same lustrous Marvin Gaye beard, now dappled with a few flecks of grey.

"You can't hide in music," Davis says, kicking his feet up on his desk and sparking a joint the size of a Kit Kat. We're in one of the office lounges within the gated three-building estate, which includes video production and recording studios, fluorescently colored graffiti murals, a basketball half court, conference rooms and ample party space.

Today's itinerary includes a podcast to tape, this interview to conduct, production meetings and last-minute planning for his 45th birthday this coming weekend -- a joint celebration alongside his close friend, the former Clipper Quentin Richardson. There will be liquor and weed sponsorships, musical performances and celebrity guests.

"Expressing yourself means being comfortable about who you are and what you like," Davis continues. "A lot of times in basketball, you have to be what they like."

Before going further, let's just get it out of the way. You can and should be rightfully skeptical of any athlete-turned-rapper. It's been 30 years since the "B-Ball's Best Kept Secret" compilation introduced the sub-genre of NBA MCs (let's ignore the '87 Lakers' anti-drug rap song). In that span, you would be hard-pressed to count on one hand the number of players worth seriously listening to beyond sheer novelty.

Of course, Shaquille O'Neal dropped a handful of classics. But it helps when being the "most dominant ever" extends to your ability to wrangle guest verses from Biggie, Jay-Z and Mobb Deep. Damian Lillard ("Dame D.O.L.L.A.") has legit technical ability, but never developed the eccentric magnetism required for rap stardom. Metta Sandiford-Artest never cultivated the lyrical sharpness expected from someone whose childhood babysitter was Roxanne Shante -- though he did possess a Lil B-like gift for bridging bizarre originality with a humanist ethos. Most recently, Flint's Miles Bridges ("RTB MB") mastered Michigan guns-and-grams punch line rap until a domestic violence case derailed his second career.

What unites most hooper vanity projects is that they're usually designed for mass appeal. By the very nature of being a professional athlete, you aim to play in the biggest arena. But Davis' aesthetic touchstones swerve across a wide-open lane previously untraversed in the baller rap pantheon. On last June's "Steel Cut Deluxe," Davis introduced his Bart Oatmeal alias -- offering an aromatic blast of subterranean stoner rap in the key of Larry June and Curren$y. These aren't aggressive club bangers, but songs built for sunny Sunday cruises down Rosecrans. The candy-painted old school is freshly waxed. The windows are rolled down. The subwoofers rumble with San Andreas bass.

With his playing days wrapped, there's no need for Davis' Oatmeal to disguise his street ties or narcotic predilections. Most importantly, he's blessed with a luxurious, blunt-weathered baritone, breezy cadences and (multi) million dollar-man confidence. He comes off as your cool rich uncle, chilling out after he made all of his money: spacey, wise-cracking and probably still able to posterize you if you test him.

"Bart will say anything. Nothing is off limits," Davis says. "He's funnier, edgier and more thought-provoking than me. The character gives me an open book to create."

None of this happened by accident. Davis directly traces his rapping journey back to his friend, No I.D. -- the Yoda-like Chicago producer and label executive who mentored Kanye West and Vince Staples. "No I.D. has been the ultimate guide and coach," Davis says. "He helped me transition from my former life."

At some point this year, Davis plans to release a collaborative project with the architect of Common's early classics and Jay-Z, Rihanna and West's "Run This Town." After Common introduced them, Davis and No I.D. bonded over their love of sports. But the producer initially rolled his eyes at the ex-jock's rap ambitions -- only after a soft pressure campaign did No I.D. finally give Davis a beat pack.

"But when I heard what I did with the songs, that was the first time I was like, 'Oh, you really do rap," No I.D. says. "His skill level is impressive, and he's a storyteller. [Davis] is a real artist and I'm always drawn to that more than someone's commercial appeal.

"How he lives life is how he makes music and how he played the game: aggressively with a good heart."

"Bart will say anything. Nothing is off limits," Davis says of his rap alter ego. "He's funnier, edgier and more thought-provoking than me. The character gives me an open book to create." G L Askew II for ESPN

DAVIS LEARNED the art of survival on the blacktop at South Park Elementary. This was South Central L.A. in the 1980s. A danger zone of sharp elbows, chain-link nets and constant trash talking. He lived with his maternal grandparents just down the block at 85th and Manchester. They had come west from rural Louisiana during the Great Migration and instilled a sense of discipline into the child. Church every Sunday. Respect your elders. Do not become another victim of the violent streets run by Bloods and Crips, brutal cops and wayward addicts.

On the kitchen radio, Davis remembers hearing the Whispers, the Gap Band and Rick James. Each weekend, an elderly neighbor blared ancestral blues so loud that the entire street could feel it. At 4, Davis's grandfather built him a makeshift basketball court as a Christmas present. He had already noticed that when he fell asleep, the toddler switched from Dodgers games to the NBA. Davis didn't ask for the gift, but it was all he needed. Until he was old enough to play at the school across the street, he rarely left the backyard.

During these formative years, hip-hop became his second love. It started with electro-rap on KDAY: Jheri-curled anthems from Egyptian Lover, the L.A. Dream Team and Rodney O & Joe Cooley. Around the time that he received his first hoop, Davis recited his first raps. "My name is Bubba D/I'm a fresh MC/Rocking on the mic since the age of 3," Davis replies when asked if he can remember them.

The songs on the radio needed little explanation. Even before Ice-T introduced "gangsta rap" to the West Coast, Toddy Tee's "Batterram" shone a spotlight on a common tactic of the 1980s Los Angeles Police Department: busting down suspected drug dealers' front doors with a military-caliber battering ram.

"I saw it firsthand," Davis says. "Crack cocaine took over. The family dynamic withered. Cousins can't come to the family picnic because addiction took over. Gangs and drugs were everything -- total destruction."

It's cliché to say that basketball might have saved his life, but it's no less true. Friends and family joined the different gang factions that ran South Central. For Davis, the game offered insulation from the asphalt realities. But only up until a point.

"When I was growing up, there weren't any weddings to go to. You was going to funerals," Davis says.

It was diametrically opposed to most of his classmates. In the seventh grade, Davis earned a scholarship to Crossroads in Santa Monica, a wealthy private arts high school where kids missed their graduation to sing opera on Broadway. Davis became tight with Goldie Hawn's daughter, the future Oscar nominee, Kate Hudson. The "New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel was only a year behind.

"It was like the kid from the hood hits the lottery," Davis says. "I suddenly didn't have to worry or look over my shoulder when I went to school. I was now a 'have-not' among people who had a lot. I was curious, hungry for life and trying to figure out where someone like me really fit in."

Two weeks after Davis' 13th birthday, the L.A. Riots began at the intersection of Florence and Normandie, three miles from his grandparents' home. At his bus stop on Manchester and Broadway, the swap meet was looted and set aflame. The ABC Market -- the only place within walking distance where they could buy groceries -- was torched too.

"The good families woke up and discovered that there was nothing left," Davis recalls. "If you was looting and it was cracking, you had enough for a minute. But it wasn't going to last you long enough because everything was burnt down."

In the wake of the conflagration, school was canceled. Davis' history teacher offered an escape by paying for his plane ticket to Ohio State's basketball camp. It was the first time that Davis had ever stepped on a plane. By the week's end, Davis walked off with the MVP trophy and the one-on-one championship for his age group.

No one predicted NBA stardom. Davis was just 5-foot-3 as a freshman. Scouts saw him as a potential Ivy Leaguer or maybe an energy guy in a Patriot League program. But a growth spurt radically altered his prospects. He was 6-2 when he won the slam dunk contest at the 1998 McDonald's All-American tournament (he would grow another inch before the pros). Gatorade named him National Player of the Year. And among adolescent hoopers in the region, Davis amassed a folkloric legend.

During summer afternoons in the 1990s, if you had any game whatsoever, you wound up at UCLA's Men's Gym or the John Wooden Center. Sometimes, you would play pickup games with other high school basketball players, college students, or 20-somethings who had no problem decking teens calling questionable fouls. The pros frequently came through, which meant a free seat to watch Magic Johnson ball against Lakers stars like Nick Van Exel and Eddie Jones, or sometimes even Shaq and Kobe. Davis was this micro-generation's great hope -- the only one with the "NBA Jam" ups, Iversonian velocity and four-dimensional court sense to hang with the gods.

"I always had a chip on my shoulder," Davis says. "I was close, but not that close. But I was watching, studying and learning. I wasn't ranked that high in my class, but I had that hunger and drive. I wanted to measure myself against the best."

It seemed right that the man who Brandon Jennings would later call "the godfather of L.A. basketball" chose UCLA after a fierce recruiting war. In his first season, Davis was named Pac-10 Freshman of the Year and took the Bruins to the Sweet 16; the next year, Davis became a third-team All-American. And at Washington D.C.'s Capital One Center that June, the Charlotte Hornets selected Davis with the third pick in the 1999 draft. It's here where he shook David Stern's hand in a white player's ball suit that looked somewhere between Tony Montana and Suga Free.

The rookie seemed to intuitively understand the mantra: If you stay ready, you ain't got to get ready.

Davis, a star at Santa Monica's Crossroads School, was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 1997. Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

IN 2002, THE HORNETS moved to New Orleans, where Davis built a home studio called "The Cage," a 7,000-square-foot, Greek revival mansion in the Garden District that had previously been the "Real World" house. By now, Davis acquired the nickname B. Diddy and a reputation as one of the game's most electric young point guards. In his final season in Charlotte, he averaged 18 points and 8.5 assists and at least one "SportsCenter" highlight reel dunk per game. When Vince Carter withdrew from All-Star weekend due to an injury, the South Central sensation replaced him.

New Orleans offered a better cultural fit than North Carolina. Cash Money was still balling at its pre-Katrina peak. When Lil' Wayne wasn't recording "Tha Carter I," he was courtside watching Davis go off in the playoffs. On his off nights, Davis witnessed the former teen phenom become immortal. They even recorded a freestyle together, but the tape was lost to history.

"I was fascinated by Wayne's genius. He never wrote anything; he'd just go into the booth, take a basketball and do this while the beat was playing," Davis says. "After a few minutes, he'd be like, 'Yo, I'm ready.' Then he'd spit flames."

At the time, rapping was just a hobby. Off the court, Davis primarily focused on helping artists behind the scenes -- most notably, Compton's The Game, the West Coast heir apparent who had recently signed to Dr. Dre's Aftermath.

"I knew that I wanted to be involved in music, but still didn't know which way to go," Davis says. "It just felt good to be able to witness greatness."

At the 2005 trade deadline, New Orleans sent the point guard to equally moribund Golden State, and the Bay inspired Davis. It was the height of the Hyphy era and E-40, Too Short and a long-suffering fan base welcomed the new floor general as if he had been divinely spawned from the mud of Lake Merritt.

The second half of 2006-2007 came together like a biopic montage. The "We Believe" Warriors narrowly captured the 8-seed after winning 16 of their final 21 regular-season games.

In the first round, Davis led Golden State to victory over a 67-win Dallas Mavericks team that had been to the NBA Finals the year before. He averaged 25 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and almost 2 steals. As Davis knocked down 45.5% of his 3-pointers, Snoop Dogg, Kate Hudson, Carlos Santana and Jessica Alba cheered him on courtside. It remains one of the great upsets in NBA history. At 28, Davis seemed to be floating on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

Before there was Russell Westbrook and James Harden, there was Baron Davis. He represented an evolutionary leap forward from the pass-first, gravity-bound point guards of the 20th century. The stats don't reveal the cartilage-tearing crossover, nor the fusion of cannonball strength and 100-meter dash speed with sniper marksmanship and no-look telepathy.

"His game was ahead of its time," says Stephen Jackson, Davis' former Warriors teammate. "Baron was a great leader and teammate. He made us believe in ourselves and willed us into the playoffs on one leg. And he always could rap. I've been telling him to do this for a long time."

In the summer of 2008, Davis signed a five-year $65 million deal with the Clippers. Local newspapers heralded Davis like a head-banded messiah. For once, the Clippers would be competitive and respected. For the first time, Kobe Bryant would have a legitimate rival down the Staples Center hallway. With his movie star friends and infectious energy, Davis would bring a cool and glamour that had long eluded the franchise.

But the "Clipper Curse" kicked in before Davis even slipped on his No. 1 jersey. Star forward Elton Brand dipped for Philadelphia. Blake Griffin lost his rookie season to a knee fracture. The media blasted Davis for showing up to camp overweight. Nagging injuries robbed him of his paranormal athleticism. From his courtside seat, the soon-to-be-disgraced owner Donald Sterling heckled his superstar.

"Being unable to play was humbling," Davis says. "I felt like I had one of my better second-half seasons with the Clippers, but with all the bulls--- there, I didn't get a chance. We had so much talent, but I was gone before they put all the pieces together."

Off the hardwood, distractions were omnipresent. He launched multiple charitable ventures that would later come under scrutiny for irregularities. Meanwhile, his generosity and accessibility made him a center of attention for everyone from childhood friends to Hollywood executives eager to pal around with an NBA star.