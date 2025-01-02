Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are here to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the regular season's final slate of games. They've been making calls around the league to get the newest information. But because the offseason also begins next week, they've also been checking in on the upcoming coaching carousel and what could happen. And that's our main focus in this week's buzz file.

How many head-coach jobs will be open this cycle, including the three already open (Jets, Saints and Bears)? Where should Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson -- one of the hottest candidates at the moment -- want to coach next season? And which other coach-to-team pairings make a ton of sense and could happen?

It's all here, as our insiders answer big questions and empty their reporter notebooks with everything they've heard heading into Week 18.

Jump to a section:

Openings | Johnson's landing spot

Perfect coaching fits | Interview intel

Latest buzz and notes

Call it now: How many head coach openings will there be this cycle?