LOS ANGELES -- Luka Doncic is targeting Monday for his Los Angeles Lakers debut when L.A. hosts the Utah Jazz, a source familiar with Doncic's plans confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Doncic, who was sidelined for the Dallas Mavericks since Christmas Day with a left calf strain, participated in a 5-on-5 scrimmage after Lakers practice Wednesday with L.A.'s "stay ready" group comprised of end-of-the-bench players and coaches.

"It went well," Lakers coach JJ Redick said of the scrimmage before they beat the Golden State Warriors 120-112. "I think [his first game will be] probably, more likely, Monday. Again, no commitment made or anything, but probably trending more towards Monday."

Doncic's plans were earlier reported by veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Before the scrimmage, sources told ESPN that Doncic was "trending towards" a Saturday debut against the Indiana Pacers, but those plans have been adjusted.

Redick added there were "no setbacks" during Doncic's on-court session Wednesday, and the 25-year-old star also worked out and lifted weights Thursday.

"All is well, all is positive," Redick said. "And hopefully we get the word at some point in the next few days that he is going to play. We all want to see him in a Laker uniform."

Los Angeles won its first game after the trade that sent Anthony Davis and Max Christie to Dallas 122-97 over the LA Clippers on Tuesday, with Doncic watching from the bench in a black Lakers track suit.

Redick also was asked what Doncic and the team are considering to clear him for a return.

"In terms of an evaluation, we want him to feel confident, we want our medical staff to feel confident," Redick said. "We're not going to rush anything here and we're all anticipating that -- I know the fans are anticipating that, and certainly our coaching staff and our players are anticipating that. And I think the one thing that we all have in the back in of our mind as we've shifted and had to recalibrate in the last week is, we're not going to be able to snap our fingers and it's all going to work right away.

"There's work to be done once he's back and healthy and in the lineup and that's going to be fun. It's going to be fun to figure it all out together."

The Lakers' other trade for Mark Williams -- acquired from the Charlotte Hornets for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and a 2031 first-round pick -- became official shortly after the Warriors game ended Thursday.

Redick developed a relationship with Williams when he declared for the draft out of Duke, Redick's alma mater. He said he was unsure when Williams' first game will be.

"Just a big fan of his," Redick said. "Just feel like he's a really good fit for now and he's a really good fit for the future."