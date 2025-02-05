Stephen A. Smith breaks down how Luka Doncic will be eager to prove the Mavericks were wrong to trade him to the Lakers. (2:37)

Though Luka Doncic is entering new territory with the Los Angeles Lakers, he and former teammate Dorian Finney-Smith are picking up right where they left off.

The Lakers acquired Finney-Smith in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 29. Finney-Smith posted a collage of pictures of himself in action for Los Angeles on Jan. 4, wearing No. 17. Doncic -- then with the Dallas Mavericks -- commented: "Why didn't you get 77?"

Of course, No. 77 is Doncic's number. And when he posted a photo holding his No. 77 jersey from his introductory news conference as a Laker on Monday, Finney-Smith jokingly referenced that old comment.

The Lakers acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade last Sunday that involved Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick heading to the Mavericks. The Utah Jazz were the third team involved, receiving Los Angeles guard Jalen Hood-Schifino.

Finney-Smith spent 6½ seasons with Dallas -- 4½ as teammates with Doncic. Finney-Smith was one of the players involved in the Kyrie Irving trade in February 2023.

When the two faced off in October 2023, Doncic said he misses Finney-Smith "so much" and that at some point, they will "play again for sure." That day will come sooner rather than later.

On Monday, when asked on a scale of 1 to 10 how excited Doncic was about reuniting with Finney-Smith, he said "10."

"That's my guy, man. That's my guy," Doncic said, cracking a smile. "We basically, I feel like we started playing basketball together in Dallas. We grew up as players together. So, I'm really excited."

Finney-Smith has averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14 games with the Lakers. Sources told ESPN that Doncic is "trending towards" making his Lakers debut on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.