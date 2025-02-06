Shams Charania tells Malika Andrews that the Nets and Ben Simmons are working on a contract buyout with L.A. and Cleveland potential landing spots. (0:39)

The Brooklyn Nets are working on a buyout agreement with Ben Simmons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the potential landing spots for the former All-NBA forward, sources said.

Simmons, 28, has spent three seasons in Brooklyn since he was acquired in a deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. He has dealt with a variety of injuries in those years and has played more than 40 games just once with the Nets.

This season, Simmons is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 25 minutes per game. At 6-foot-10, Simmons remains a versatile defender and a strong passer for his size, but his limitations as a shooter have made it difficult for him to thrive in certain lineups.

Simmons is in the final year of a five-year, maximum contract he signed with the Sixers. He's set to hit free agency this summer.