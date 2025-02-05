Fantasy basketball trade deadline fallout: How Butler's value changes with Warriors

Open Extended Reactions

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching on Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. ET, teams are making moves that could shift the fantasy basketball landscape. Whether it's a blockbuster trade like the Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis swap or a subtle roster tweak, every transaction has fantasy implications.

Our fantasy experts Andre Snellings and Eric Moody are here to break down the fantasy impact of the most notable deals.

Jimmy Butler to Golden State, Andrew Wiggins to Miami

Trade details: In a five-team deal, the Warriors acquired Butler, the Heat added Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, P.J. Tucker (via the Jazz) and a protected first-round pick (from Golden State), the Jazz got Schroder, and the Pistons added Lindy Waters III (from Golden State) and Josh Richardson (from Miami).

Playing time could be the big question for Jonas Valanciunas in Sacramento. Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Jonas Valanciunas to Sacramento

Trade details: The Kings acquired Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks.

Valanciunas on the Kings: Valanciunas was already coming off the bench for the Wizards, but he was playing behind rookie Alex Sarr, who only plays 26.8 MPG. This left Valanciunas with 20.0 MPG of game action, which he turned into almost a double-double (11.5 PPG, 8.2 RPG) on average. In Sacramento, though, he'll be playing behind Domantas Sabonis, who averages 36.2 MPG and has only missed six of 213 possible games since the end of the 2021-22 season. This doesn't bode well for Valanciunas' playing time moving forward, and even with great efficiency it's difficult to contribute fantasy-worthy numbers in less than 15 minutes a game.

With this move, Valanciunas becomes a player on the fringe in terms of rostering in fantasy, and that's only for managers with a deep bench. While he will provide solid depth at center for the Kings, for fantasy hoops squads he may not be worth the roster spot. -- Snellings

The Bucks get younger by swapping Khris Middleton (33) for Kyle Kuzma (29). David Berding/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee, Khris Middleton to Washington

Trade details: The Bucks acquired Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second round compensation from the Wizards in return for Middleton, rookie AJ Johnson and a pick swap.

Kuzma on the Bucks: For the last four seasons, Kuzma was one of the leading scorers on a Wizards team with no playoff aspirations. This typically meant plenty of shots and good offensive volume. But his role with the Bucks will be more similar to the role he played when he played with the Lakers from 2019-20 through 2020-21. He will be a tertiary scoring option, this time playing off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard instead of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and he will be expected to stretch the floor from the wing and help out on the glass.

As far as expected numbers are concerned, in 2020-21 Kuzma averaged 12.9 PPG (44.3 FG%, 36.1 FT%), 6.1 RPG and 2.0 3PG. That volume would be far short of his last couple seasons in Washington (21.7 PPG in the previous two seasons), but not far off where he has been this season in an off-year (15.2 PPG). This level of production, with the expected improved efficiency from where he has been this season (42.0 FG%, 28.1 3P%) would land Kuzma as a fringe flex/streamer option in fantasy hoops leagues moving forward.

Middleton on the Wizards: I don't have any fantasy hoops expectations for Middleton in Washington. And even if he eventually moves on to a different contender, Middleton has a long way to go to prove he is healthy enough to be relied upon in fantasy hoops in 2025. I wouldn't recommend rostering Middleton unless you have a deep bench and a lot of patience, and can afford the risk of potentially not getting any return on the roster spot. -- Snellings

De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio, Zach LaVine to Sacramento

Trade details: In a three-team deal, the Spurs acquired Fox and Jordan McLaughlin; the Kings added LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, a 2025 first-round pick (top-14 protected; via Charlotte), a 2027 first-round pick (via San Antonio), a 2031 first-round pick (via Minnesota), a 2025 second-round pick (via Chicago), a 2028 second-round pick (via Denver) and a 2028 second-round pick; the Bulls received Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones and a 2025 first round pick (via San Antonio).

Luka Doncic to Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis to Dallas

Trade details: In a three-team deal, the Lakers acquired Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris; the Mavericks added Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers); the Utah Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 second-round pick (via LA Clippers) and a 2025 second-round pick (via Dallas).

