Check out some of Chet Holmgren's best moments from the season before suffering a hip fracture in November. (1:47)

Open Extended Reactions

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder's major addition before the trade deadline will be center/power forward Chet Holmgren's return from a fractured pelvis.

Holmgren has been cleared to play in Friday night's home game against the Toronto Raptors after being sidelined since early November. He missed 39 games for the Thunder, who have the NBA's best record (40-9).

He referenced his comeback on social media, writing, "I'm back."

The 7-foot Holmgren, last season's Rookie of the Year runner-up, was off to a phenomenal start before he was injured on a frightening fall while contesting Andrew Wiggins' driving layup in a 127-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 10. Holmgren averaged 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks during the Thunder's 8-1 start.

Holmgren and fellow 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract to come to Oklahoma City in free agency over the summer, had yet to both be available at the same time this season.

Coach Mark Daigneault said during the preseason that he looked forward to experimenting with how to use that duo in the Thunder's rotation. Holmgren and Hartenstein are both primarily centers, but Holmgren has the offensive perimeter skills to also play power forward. He is a 37% career 3-point shooter who can handle the ball and pass like a wing.

Oklahoma City is 34-4 when Holmgren or Hartenstein is available for an entire game. The Thunder are 6-5 in the rest of their games, including the loss to Golden State, when Holmgren got hurt in the first half.