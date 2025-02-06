Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Heat acquired guard Davion Mitchell from the Toronto Raptors on Thursday in exchange for P.J. Tucker, a second-round pick and cash, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Mitchell, the No. 9 pick in the 2021 draft, was in the middle of his first season with the Raptors after being traded to Toronto during the draft last summer. The 6-foot-2 guard and versatile defender helps Miami begin retooling their roster after the departure of star Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Mitchell, 26, was an impactful player as a rookie with Sacramento, averaging 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 27.7 minutes in 2021-22. However, his role and playing time diminished in the next two seasons with the Kings.

With Toronto, Mitchell has played in 44 games and started a career-high 22 games, averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 assists on 43% shooting.

Meanwhile, Tucker has been traded three times in the past five days. The Clippers traded him to the Jazz last week for Drew Eubanks, and Utah flipped him to Miami in the Butler trade. Tucker, a 13-year NBA veteran, could be a candidate to hit the buyout market instead of remaining with the rebuilding Raptors, who also acquired forward Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans on Wednesday night. Ingram has been out since early December.

The Heat are 25-24 and the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, still fighting to salvage their season after Butler's departure. Miami drops below the first apron with the money saved from the move, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.