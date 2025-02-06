Shams Charania joins Scott Van Pelt to break down the Pelicans trading Brandon Ingram to the Raptors. (0:35)

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded star forward Brandon Ingram to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, one first-round pick and one second-rounder, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Ingram has been out since early December with a significant lower left ankle sprain, one of several injuries that has derailed the Pelicans' season. Ingram has dealt with nagging injury issues throughout his career; this season is the third time he has missed at least 30 games.

When he's on the court, however, Ingram has shown himself to be a resilient scoring option as a 6-foot-8 forward. He has averaged more than 20 points per game six times, to go along with a career average of more than four assists per game. His 23 points-per-game average in New Orleans ranks third in franchise history.

Ingram is in the last year of his maximum rookie extension he signed with New Orleans in 2020. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

This is the second trade for Brown since he signed a multiyear deal with Indiana after helping the Denver Nuggets to an NBA title in 2023. Brown was dealt to the Raptors last January.

Brown has been limited to 17 games this season after undergoing a knee procedure in September. He's averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Olynyk has dealt with injuries this season, too, playing in 23 games. He's averaging 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Earlier in the day, the Pelicans traded center Daniel Theis and a 2031 second-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for cash.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.