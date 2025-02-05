Take a look at Jonas Valanciunas' best plays this season ahead of his move to the Kings. (1:40)

The Washington Wizards traded Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, the teams announced Wednesday.

The deal comes ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Sacramento used most of its $12.8 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception to acquire Valanciunas' $9.9 million salary. Sources told ESPN's Bobby Marks that the Kings are sending a 2028 Denver Nuggets second-round pick (if No. 34-60) and their own second-rounder in 2029 to Washington. The Denver second-round pick was acquired from San Antonio in the De'Aaron Fox trade.

Valanciunas, 32, was in his first season with Washington after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Wizards in June. He has started the majority of his 13-year career, but he has been coming off the bench this season behind No. 2 pick Alex Sarr.

Valanciunas, a 6-foot-11 center, boasts an excellent touch around the rim and has the ability to stretch the floor at times, particularly from 3-point range.

The moves reunites Valanciunas with DeMar DeRozan, his former teammate in Toronto.

It also gives the Kings a powerful, all-Lithuanian frontcourt with Valanciunas and Domantas Sabonis, former Olympic teammates. Each has 376 career double-doubles, tied for 12th most among active players.

Both the Wizards and Kings have been busy ahead of the deadline.

Earlier Wednesday, Washington acquired Khris Middleton from the Bucks as part of a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma to Milwaukee.

And the Kings previously acquired Zach LaVine as part of the three-team deal that sent Fox to the Spurs. Cissoko was also part of that deal.