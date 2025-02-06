Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers traded guard Reggie Jackson to the Washington Wizards for guard Jared Butler on Thursday in a deal that was much more about draft picks changing hands on both sides.

The 76ers sent the least-favorable first-round pick of the LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in 2026 to the Wizards, while Washington sent back four second-round picks: the better of Golden State's and Phoenix's in 2027; Golden State's in 2028; Washington's own in 2030; and the better of Phoenix's and Portland's in 2030.

The deal replenishes Philadelphia's stockpile of seconds for a first that is expected to be at the back end of the first round, while Washington adds a first-round pick as it continues to go through a full rebuild.

Jackson, who will turn 35 in April, averaged 4.4 points in 31 games this season for Philadelphia, while Butler, 24, has averaged 6.9 points in 32 games for the Wizards.