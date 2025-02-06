Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Pistons have acquired point guard Dennis Schroder from the Utah Jazz, it was announced Thursday.

It will be Schroder's fourth stop of the season. The veteran guard began the season with the Brooklyn Nets, was traded to the Golden State Warriors in December and then was traded again to the Jazz on Wednesday as part of the five-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat to the Warriors.

KJ Martin, who was traded from the 76ers to the Pistons on Wednesday, and Josh Richardson, who was sent from Miami to Detroit in the Butler deal, are now heading to the Jazz in exchange for Schroder.

Schroder is averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds over 26.2 minutes in 47 games this season. In 12 NBA seasons, he has averaged 14.0 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Martin is averaging 6.4 poitns and 3 rebounds per game this season, while Richardson is averaging 4 points in eight games this season.