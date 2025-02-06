Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Mavericks are optimistic that Caleb Martin can return from a sprained hip in two to three weeks after the severity of his injury prompted an amendment of their trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.

The Mavs could have voided the deal following Martin's physical, but the teams agreed for the 76ers to add a 2030 second-round draft pick to the return for shooting guard Quentin Grimes and Philadelphia's own 2025 second-rounder.

The teams agreed to the initial trade Tuesday.

Martin, 29, has not played since injuring his hip on Jan. 10. He is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in his first season of a four-year, $35 million contract.

Grimes, 24, is averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in the final year of his rookie contract.