Shams Charania reacts to the news that the Suns are trading Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick to the Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

The Phoenix Suns traded center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick, the teams announced Thursday night.

The 7-foot Nurkic hasn't played for the Suns since Jan. 7. He started 23 games this season before being moved to the bench in early January.

He told reporters last month that he and coach Mike Budenholzer "don't have a relationship."

"It's hard to understand why," Nurkic said last month about Budenholzer moving him to the bench. "As you know, I try to do whatever they want from me. I play my role or whatever, but at the end of the day, it's the NBA."

Nurkic is averaging 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He was acquired by Phoenix from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team trade before the 2023-24 season, starting 76 games that year and averaging 10.9 points and 11.0 rebounds.

Next year is the final season of the four-year, $70 million deal the 30-year-old signed with Portland. Nurkic is making $18.1 million this season.

Martin, 29, had spent all six of his years in the league with Charlotte after they drafted him with the No. 36 pick in 2019 and was one of the few constants for a Hornets roster that has seen continual change in recent years.

Martin profiles as a strong point-of-attack defender as a 6-foot-6 wing, routinely taking on the opposing team's best scorer. Martin has struggled as a shooter, however, averaging 31.9% on 3s for his career.

Martin signed a four-year deal with Charlotte in 2022; he has one year and around $8.6 million left on the deal after this season.

Micic, a EuroLeague star who came over to the NBA two years ago, is in the final guaranteed year of his deal. He has an $8 million team option for next season.

Phoenix traded its unprotected 2031 first round pick to the Utah Jazz last month for three picks of significantly lesser value -- what will be Cleveland's pick in 2025, and the lesser of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah's picks in both 2027 and 2029.

As a result of trading the 2026 pick in this deal, Phoenix now can trade picks in 2028, 2029 or 2030.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.