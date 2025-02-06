Check out the best plays from De'Andre Hunter as he moves from the Hawks to the Cavaliers. (1:57)

The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks and two swaps, it was announced on Thursday.

Hunter, 27, is having a career year in his sixth season in the NBA, averaging highs in points (19), 3-point attempts (6.7) and 3-point percentage (39.3%). He has had a larger role in Atlanta's offense and responded well to the extra scoring responsibility, fulfilling some of the promise he had as a top-five pick in the 2019 draft.

Hunter joins a Cavaliers team that sits atop the Eastern Conference and was looking to add more size on the wing. LeVert, 30, was having a strong season in Cleveland -- averaging 10.2 points and shooting 40.5% from 3 off the bench -- but at 6-foot-6 was giving up some size as a small forward.

Hunter has been one of the best scorers off the bench in the NBA this season. His 18 20-point games off the bench are the most in the NBA, and he leads the league with 18.9 points off the bench.