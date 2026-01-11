Open Extended Reactions

The NBA has suspended Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder for three games for confronting and attempting to strike Luka Doncic 40 minutes after the Kings' loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles on Dec. 28.

Doncic and Schroder jawed at each other during various points of the Kings' 125-101 loss, including during a timeout when Doncic taunted Schroder, telling him he "should've signed that contract, baby," in reference to the four year, $82 million extension Schröder declined from the Lakers years ago.

Tempers appeared to cool as the Kings absorbed the 24th of what is already 30 losses in a disappointing 8-30 season. But Schroder left the Crypto.com locker room, spotted Doncic and tempers flared again inside the tunnel across from the home bench.

Forty minutes after the buzzer, Schroder went after Doncic, telling him that he can't call him a "b----" on the court and to pretend like everything is fine off the court. The NBA ruled that Schroder attempted to strike Doncic.

Lakers center Deandre Ayton tried to play peacemaker, dragging Schroder away from the confrontation as a stunned Doncic tried to exit the situation in the tunnel and security separated the situation.

Schroder was eventually walked to the bus as Kings head coach Doug Christie and several teammates exited the team bus, searching for answers about the sudden drama.

Doncic and his father, Saša, eventually walked to their nearby car and left the loading dock, as Schroder and his Kings teammates loaded the bus for their Beverly Hills hotel.

The Lakers and Kings meet again on Monday night in Sacramento. Schroder will be suspended for the matchup.