          Lakers' Luka Doncic out vs. Mavs, hopeful for All-Star Game

          • Dave McMenaminFeb 12, 2026, 01:59 AM
            • Lakers and NBA reporter for ESPN.
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09.
          LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star Luka Doncic will not play Thursday against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, missing his fourth straight game because of a hamstring strain, the team announced Wednesday.

          He is still progressing in his rehab and hopes to be able to make an appearance in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game for the World Team, sources told ESPN.

          Doncic, 26, was named to the All-Star Game for the sixth time in his eight-year career, and was the leading vote-getter for the first time, amassing more than 3 million ballots.

          Doncic is 4-0 against Dallas since being traded to the Lakers last season.

          He has missed 11 games this season, with L.A. going 5-6 in his absence.