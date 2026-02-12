Lakers' Luka Doncic out vs. Mavs, hopeful for All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star Luka Doncic will not play Thursday against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, missing his fourth straight game because of a hamstring strain, the team announced Wednesday.

He is still progressing in his rehab and hopes to be able to make an appearance in Sunday's NBA All-Star Game for the World Team, sources told ESPN.

Doncic, 26, was named to the All-Star Game for the sixth time in his eight-year career, and was the leading vote-getter for the first time, amassing more than 3 million ballots.

Doncic is 4-0 against Dallas since being traded to the Lakers last season.

He has missed 11 games this season, with L.A. going 5-6 in his absence.