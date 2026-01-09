Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis has ligament damage in his left hand that could require surgery that would sideline him for several months, sources told ESPN.

An MRI on Friday revealed the damage sustained while Davis was defending Lauri Markkanen on a drive to the basket late in Thursday's road loss to the Utah Jazz. Sources said Davis will get second opinions to determine whether surgery is necessary.

If Davis and the Mavs choose a nonsurgical route, he is expected to miss at least six weeks, sources said.

The Mavs have been aggressively exploring the trade market for 32-year-old Davis as the Feb. 5 deadline approaches. Sources said the market for Davis, a 10-time All-Star, is complicated by his history of durability issues and his desire to sign a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

Davis is due $58.5 million next season and has a player option for $62.8 million in 2027-28.

Injuries have limited Davis to only 29 games, plus a couple of play-in appearances, since he arrived Dallas in early February 2025 as the headliner in the return of the controversial Luka Doncic trade.

Davis, who was recovering from an abdominal strain at the time of the trade, strained an adductor during his Mavericks debut. That injury sidelined him for the next six weeks.

Davis missed 14 games in November this season with a strained left calf, an absence that was extended when Mavs governor Patrick Dumont refused to approve Davis' return until medical testing indicated there was no risk of aggravating the injury. Davis missed two more games after suffering a minor strain to his adductor during the Mavs' Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Davis has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 20 games this season.