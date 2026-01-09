        <
        >

          Mavs' Anthony Davis might need surgery on hand, sources say

          play
          Anthony Davis heads to Mavs' locker room in pain (0:57)

          Anthony Davis injures his hand late vs. the Jazz. (0:57)

          • Shams Charania
            Close
            Shams Charania
            Senior NBA Insider
              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.
          • Tim MacMahon
            Close
            Tim MacMahon
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Joined ESPNDallas.com in September 2009
            • Covers the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks
            • Appears regularly on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM
            Follow on X
          Jan 9, 2026, 09:39 PM

          Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis has ligament damage in his left hand that could require surgery that would sideline him for several months, sources told ESPN.

          An MRI on Friday revealed the damage sustained while Davis was defending Lauri Markkanen on a drive to the basket late in Thursday's road loss to the Utah Jazz. Sources said Davis will get second opinions to determine whether surgery is necessary.

          If Davis and the Mavs choose a nonsurgical route, he is expected to miss at least six weeks, sources said.

          The Mavs have been aggressively exploring the trade market for 32-year-old Davis as the Feb. 5 deadline approaches. Sources said the market for Davis, a 10-time All-Star, is complicated by his history of durability issues and his desire to sign a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

          Davis is due $58.5 million next season and has a player option for $62.8 million in 2027-28.

          Injuries have limited Davis to only 29 games, plus a couple of play-in appearances, since he arrived Dallas in early February 2025 as the headliner in the return of the controversial Luka Doncic trade.

          Davis, who was recovering from an abdominal strain at the time of the trade, strained an adductor during his Mavericks debut. That injury sidelined him for the next six weeks.

          Davis missed 14 games in November this season with a strained left calf, an absence that was extended when Mavs governor Patrick Dumont refused to approve Davis' return until medical testing indicated there was no risk of aggravating the injury. Davis missed two more games after suffering a minor strain to his adductor during the Mavs' Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors.

          Davis has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 20 games this season.