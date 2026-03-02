Wizards' Trae Young ejected from bench ahead of Thursday debut

Trae Young is ejected for walking onto the court in protest of a no-call, and Tari Eason receives a double technical. (1:54)

Trae Young gets ejected before even playing a game for Wizards (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Wizards star Trae Young earned his first ejection with his new team before making his debut for Washington after he left the bench early in Monday night's 123-118 loss to the visiting Houston Rockets.

Young's ejection came hours after he announced on social media that he will make his Wizards debut Thursday at home vs. the Utah Jazz.

Young was traded to Washington from Atlanta on Jan. 7. He was on the bench and not in uniform for Monday's game.

Young was ejected when he walked onto the court and complained to an official during a confrontation between Houston's Tari Eason and Washington's Jamir Watkins. Eason was also ejected.

Young made light of the incident on X, saying not to expect too many more ejections during his Wizards career.

Don't expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.😂 .. but I'm definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I'm back for my brothers! 🫶🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 3, 2026

Thursday would be Young's first game action since Dec. 27. He has been sidelined because of MCL and quad injuries in his right leg. Wizards coach Brian Keefe said Young is expected to play 17 to 20 minutes in the debut.

A four-time All-Star, Young is averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists in 10 games this season.

At 16-44, the Wizards are deep into a rebuild but hope the in-season acquisitions of Young and Anthony Davis will help the franchise turn this around. Davis, who was traded to Washington by the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4, has not yet made his Wizards debut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.