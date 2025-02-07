LeBron James shares his initial reaction to the Lakers' trade with the Mavericks that was headlined by Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. (0:59)

LeBron James was the first pick of the new-look 2025 NBA All-Star draft Thursday night and was soon joined by a now former teammate -- Anthony Davis.

James and Davis were among the big names selected by Shaquille O'Neal as the "Inside the NBA" crew picked three of the four All-Star teams on TNT. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum also will be part of a veteran Team Shaq squad filled with championship talent.

Charles Barkley's team is filled with international stars, including former MVPs Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), current MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada) and San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama (France).

And Kenny Smith filled his roster with a cast of up-and-coming All-Stars, led by Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The three teams will be joined in a mini-tournament by the winner of the Rising Stars competition for first- and second-year players, which will be helmed by WNBA legend Candace Parker.

The full squads are as follows:

Team Shaq: James, Curry, Davis, Tatum, Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown.

Team Chuck: Jokic, Antetokounmpo, Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, Alperen Sengun and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Team Kenny: Edwards, Brunson, Jackson, Cade Cunningham, Darius Garland, Tyler Herro, Evan Mobley and Jalen Williams.

The All-Star Game will take place Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco. This is the first time the game will feature the format of four teams playing three games in a mini-tournament.

The four coaches will be Mark Daigneault from the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kenny Atkinson from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as an assistant from each of their teams.