The NBA has revealed the uniforms for NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Three jerseys were unveiled for the three All-Star teams competing in an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. The three teams will consist of 24 All-Star selections and play in two semifinal games. The winner of the Rising Stars Challenge held on Friday will make up the fourth team.

The uniforms draw inspiration from Bay Area culture and have a color scheme that pays homage to the Golden State Warriors. For the eighth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will partner with the NBA for the game's threads.

The uniforms come in three different colors: light blue, navy blue and red. The light blue and navy uniforms feature a pattern on the left side that represents the roots of Oakland's oak trees, with the belt buckle on the shorts containing an image of an oak tree. "All-Star" appears vertically on the blue jerseys, honoring the historic Oakland theater district with its primary venue, the Fox Theater.

Side patterns of the red jersey appear on the right side, highlighting the iconic cable car lines that flow throughout San Francisco, with a photo of the city's famous red cable car on the belt buckle of the shorts. The font for the red jersey is slanted, reflecting a cable car ascending San Francisco's hills.

On each jersey, the All-Star logo is displayed on the right and pays homage to the bridge lines of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges.

"74th annual" is displayed above each jersey tag, symbolizing the 74th edition of the All-Star Game.

The NBA also unveiled the design of the court for All-Star Weekend. Primarily Warrior blue and gold, the court features patterns that reflect the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges, cable car lines, water and streets.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will headline the Western Conference starters, making this his 21st All-Star Game. He will take the floor with Stephen Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led in fan votes and will join other Eastern Conference starters Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

All-Star Weekend will take place from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 and the All-Star Game will take place at Chase Center.