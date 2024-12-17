The 2025 NBA All-Star Game format has been officially announced with a tournament-style event consisting of four teams of eight players each.
The All-Star weekend is scheduled for Feb. 14-16, with the main event held at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. Other events will be held across the San Francisco Bay Area, including Oakland Arena.
It's another format change to the NBA's annual showcase following last season's return to the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. For this season, three teams will be composed of the 24 NBA All-Star selections, while the fourth squad will be the winners of the Rising Stars event held on Feb. 14.
The main event will be played on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET and televised on TNT. The four teams will play two semifinal games, with the winners moving on to the championship. Each winning side will need to score 40 or more points to advance.
Five players from each conference will honored as starters, and will be voted by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%). NBA head coaches will select seven players as reserves in each conference. Fans can vote beginning on Thursday, Dec. 19 through Monday, Jan. 20.
The rosters for the three NBA All-Star teams (Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny) are named after TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, who will serve as honorary general managers. The three NBA greats will draft their teams on Feb. 6.
The Rising Stars event showcases four squads composed of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts. TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the champion, known as Team Candace.
The four NBA All-Star Game head coaches will come from the coaching staffs of the teams with the best regular-season record in each conference through games played on Feb. 2. The head coach of the leading Eastern Conference team and the head coach of the leading Western Conference team will each coach an NBA All-Star team. An assistant coach from one of those staffs will lead the remaining All-Star team, with an assistant from the other staff coaching the Rising Stars champion.
The four teams participating in the NBA All-Star Game will compete for a prize pool of $1.8 million. Each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000, each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000, and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000.
Here's what you need to know about the All-Star Game, and check back for updates as more details are announced.
Event schedule (all times Eastern)
Friday, Feb. 14
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m., Oakland Arena
Rising Stars, 9 p.m., Chase Center
Saturday, Feb. 15
NBA All-Star practice, 2 p.m., Oakland Arena
Morehouse College vs. Tuskegee University (NBA HBCU Classic), 5 p.m., Oakland Arena
All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m., Chase Center
Sunday, Feb. 16
NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m., Chase Center (TNT)
NBA All-Star Game history
2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150 | MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo
2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155 | MVP: Kawhi Leonard
2015: West 163, East 158 | MVP: Russell Westbrook
2012:West 152, East 149 | MVP: Kevin Durant
2009: West 146, East 119 | MVP: Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
2008: East 134, West 128 | MVP: LeBron James
2007: West 153, East 132 | MVP: Kobe Bryant
2006: East 122, West 120 | MVP: LeBron James
2005: East 125, West 115 | MVP: Allen Iverson
2004: West 136, East 132 | MVP: Shaquille O'Neal
2003: West 155, East 145 (2OT) | MVP: Kevin Garnett
2002: West 135, East 120 | MVP: Kobe Bryant
2001: East 111, West 110 | MVP: Allen Iverson
2000: West 137, East 126 | MVP: Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal
1999: Game canceled due to lockout
1998: East 135, West 114 | MVP: Michael Jordan
1997: East 132, West 120 | MVP: Glen Rice
1996: East 129, West 118 | MVP: Michael Jordan
1995: West 139, East 112 | MVP: Mitch Richmond
1994: East 127, West 118 | MVP: Scottie Pippen
1993: West 135, East 132 (OT) | MVP: Karl Malone and John Stockton
1992: West 153, East 113 | MVP: Magic Johnson
1991: East 116, West 114 | MVP: Charles Barkley
1990: East 130, West 113 | MVP: Magic Johnson
1989: West 143, East 134 | MVP: Karl Malone
1988: East 138, West 133 | MVP: Michael Jordan
1987: West 154, East 149 (OT) | MVP: Tom Chambers
1986: East 139, West 132 | MVP: Isiah Thomas
1985: West 140, East 129 | MVP: Ralph Sampson
1984: East 154, West 145 (OT) | MVP: Isiah Thomas
1983: East 132, West 123 | MVP: Julius Erving
1982: East 120, West 118 | MVP: Larry Bird
1981: East 123, West 120 | MVP: Nate Archibald
1980: East 144, West 136 (OT) | MVP: George Gervin
1979: West 134, East 129 | MVP: David Thompson
1978: East 133, West 125 | MVP: Randy Smith
1977: West 125, East 124 | MVP: Julius Erving
1976: East 123, West 109 | MVP: Dave Bing
1975: East 108, West 102 | MVP: Walt Frazier
1974: West 134, East 123 | MVP: Bob Lanier
1973: East 104, West 84 | MVP: Dave Cowens
1972: West 112, East 110 | MVP: Jerry West
1971: West 108, East 107 | MVP: Lenny Wilkens
1970: East 142, West 135 | MVP: Willis Reed
1969: East 123, West 112 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
1968: East 144, West 124 | MVP: Hal Greer
1967: West 135, East 120 | MVP: Rick Barry
1966: East 137, West 94 | MVP: Adrian Smith
1965: East 124, West 123 | MVP: Jerry Lucas
1964: East 111, West 107 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
1963: East 115, West 108 | MVP: Bill Russell
1962: West 150, East 130 | MVP: Bob Pettit
1961: West 153, East 131 | MVP: Oscar Robertson
1960: East 125, West 115 | MVP: Wilt Chamberlain
1959: West 124, East 108 | MVP: Elgin Baylor and Bob Pettit
1958: East 130, West 118 | MVP: Bob Pettit
1957: East 109, West 97 | MVP: Bob Cousy
1956: West 108, East 94 | MVP: Bob Pettit
1955: East 100, West 91 | MVP: Bill Sharman
1954: East 98, West 93 (OT) | MVP: Bob Cousy
1953: West 79, East 75 | MVP: George Mikan
1952: East 108, West 91 | MVP: Paul Arizin
1951: East 111, West 94 | MVP: Ed Macauley