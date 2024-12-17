Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike react to Kevin Durant saying he doesn't like the new All-Star Game format. (1:45)

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game format has been officially announced with a tournament-style event consisting of four teams of eight players each.

The All-Star weekend is scheduled for Feb. 14-16, with the main event held at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors. Other events will be held across the San Francisco Bay Area, including Oakland Arena.

It's another format change to the NBA's annual showcase following last season's return to the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format. For this season, three teams will be composed of the 24 NBA All-Star selections, while the fourth squad will be the winners of the Rising Stars event held on Feb. 14.

The main event will be played on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET and televised on TNT. The four teams will play two semifinal games, with the winners moving on to the championship. Each winning side will need to score 40 or more points to advance.

Five players from each conference will honored as starters, and will be voted by fans (50% of the vote), current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%). NBA head coaches will select seven players as reserves in each conference. Fans can vote beginning on Thursday, Dec. 19 through Monday, Jan. 20.

The rosters for the three NBA All-Star teams (Team Chuck, Team Shaq and Team Kenny) are named after TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith, who will serve as honorary general managers. The three NBA greats will draft their teams on Feb. 6.

The Rising Stars event showcases four squads composed of top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts. TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker will serve as honorary GM of the champion, known as Team Candace.

The four NBA All-Star Game head coaches will come from the coaching staffs of the teams with the best regular-season record in each conference through games played on Feb. 2. The head coach of the leading Eastern Conference team and the head coach of the leading Western Conference team will each coach an NBA All-Star team. An assistant coach from one of those staffs will lead the remaining All-Star team, with an assistant from the other staff coaching the Rising Stars champion.

The four teams participating in the NBA All-Star Game will compete for a prize pool of $1.8 million. Each player on the championship-winning team will receive $125,000, each player on the second-place team will receive $50,000, and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams will receive $25,000.

Here's what you need to know about the All-Star Game, and check back for updates as more details are announced.

Event schedule (all times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 14

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m., Oakland Arena

Rising Stars, 9 p.m., Chase Center

Saturday, Feb. 15

NBA All-Star practice, 2 p.m., Oakland Arena

Morehouse College vs. Tuskegee University (NBA HBCU Classic), 5 p.m., Oakland Arena

All-Star Saturday Night, 8 p.m., Chase Center

Sunday, Feb. 16

NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m., Chase Center (TNT)

